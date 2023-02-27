Two Chaska/Chanhassen wrestlers will represent the program at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament, doubling the number of qualifiers from last year's squad.

Junior Stephen Dragos and freshman Carson Turner earned spots in the individual tournament and will continue their season at the Xcel Energy Center. Dragos (113) and Turner (182) each finished second in their respective weight classes at the section 6AAA tournament Feb. 25.

