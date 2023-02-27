Two Chaska/Chanhassen wrestlers will represent the program at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament, doubling the number of qualifiers from last year's squad.
Junior Stephen Dragos and freshman Carson Turner earned spots in the individual tournament and will continue their season at the Xcel Energy Center. Dragos (113) and Turner (182) each finished second in their respective weight classes at the section 6AAA tournament Feb. 25.
Heading into the postseason, head coach Erik Rogness said the team’s main focus was beating Minnetonka in the section 6AAA quarterfinals of the team tournament. The StormHawks were unable to do so, falling just short to the Skippers, 39-35, Feb. 17.
But Chaska/Chanhassen turned the page a week later with some strong finishes from wrestlers like Dragos and Turner in the individual tournament. With that, as well as success during the regular season and a young roster, Rogness is excited for the future.
“It’s nothing but a positive,” Rogness said. “We’re looking to be more competitive and be in the running for a section championship next year.”
As a junior captain, Dragos reached his third state tournament with more than 25 wins during the season. Turner also finished with more than 25 wins during the season but dropped some matches that affected his seeding heading into the tournament. Nevertheless, Rogness expected Turner to compete for a state tournament spot.
“He can beat anyone in the state if he's wrestling and focused on what he has the potential to do,” Rogness said.
Dragos and Turner qualifying for the state tournament is just one highlight for the StormHawks’ season. With a 15-9 record as a team, Chaska/Chanhassen’s 15 wins were tied for second most in program history.
Another highlight the StormHawks can take away from this season is their youth movement. No seniors started for Chaska/Chanhassen on the varsity roster and the StormHawks had only two in the program. Six athletes were freshmen or younger.
“It's a fun group of guys. It's an entertaining group of guys who have had success throughout their entire lives through youth and early on in their high school varsity careers,” Rogness said. “But a lot of growth, a lot of maturity and other things that have been worked on throughout the year.”
Along with Dragos and Turner, other wrestlers Rogness expected to be competitive at the section tournament were just that. Sophomore Prentiss Derrick, Jr., finished third overall in the heavyweight division while freshmen Dane Krull (106), Jake Long (120), Josh Schmidt (138) and Michael Gillette (145) all finished fourth in their respective weight classes.
Looking to next season, Rogness hopes the team can compete for a top seed in the section with a deep, experienced lineup. Along with Dragos and Turner returning from state appearances, Gillette brings state tournament experience from last season and his older brother, Russell, will be a senior captain and recovered from an arm injury.
The state wrestling tournament is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center. Turner and Dragos will compete March 3 in the individual tournament. The Class 2A first round begins at 9 a.m. with the Class 3A first round to follow. The championship quarterfinals will begin at 4 p.m. in the same order with wrestlebacks happening at the end of the night. If Turner and Dragos advance, they would continue competing on March 4.