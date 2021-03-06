On Friday night the Minnesota Department of Health put out a press release warning of an outbreak of a B117 variant of the COVID-19 virus centered in Carver County.
That release described at least 68 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to participants in both school-sponsored and club sports activities, including hockey, wrestling, basketball, alpine skiing and other sports. In addition, health officials have seen increases in cases in Carver County gyms and fitness centers, with many of the cases linked to the sports-related cases.
From Feb. 24 to March 4, there was a 62% increase in cases in Carver County, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
On Saturday, Eastern Carver County Schools responded to the call for a two-week pause from MDH.
"With the health and safety of our students in mind and the priority to preserve in-person learning, the district will implement the following over the two-week period of March 8-21," the District release said.
- All non-varsity winter sports will pause practice and games (varsity teams will continue)
- Additional mitigation measures and spectator restrictions will be in place for varsity teams
- All off-season sports practices and workouts will be paused
- All in-person extracurriculars will be paused
- All youth community education classes will be paused; participants will receive information from Community Education in the coming days
- District facilities will be closed to rental groups during the two-week pause
In recent weeks, three Eastern Carver County Schools sports programs -- Chaska/Chanhassen wrestling, Chanhassen boys basketball and Chaska boys basketball -- have been put in quarantine to address COVID concerns.
Holy Family Catholic cancelled boys basketball contests for March 5 and March 8.
Other Metro West Conference basketball and hockey programs at St. Louis Park High School, Bloomington Kennedy and Robbinsdale Cooper as well as No. 1-ranked Hopkins girls basketball have also paused competition, some voluntarily.
In total, between the Metro West Conference (Chaska and Chanhassen), Lake Conference (Minnetonka and Eden Prairie), Minnesota River Conference (Southwest Christian) and Wright County Conference (Holy Family Catholic), 134 different events (all high school levels) were cancelled between March 1 and March 6.
"MDH’s press release calls for a two-week pause for all Carver County school and youth sports starting Monday, March 8, and also includes additional measures, including keeping secondary students in a hybrid model. Our district leadership has been working over the weekend to go through these recommendations and determine next steps, the schools' release said.
"As the district is currently in a hybrid model for our secondary students, that will not change, nor will our in-person model for our elementary students. We will evaluate in the coming days whether there needs to be an adjustment to the March 22 timeline for a return to in-person learning four days a week for our middle and high school students," the statement said.
Students and families who participate in activities and athletics can expect communication from their coaches and advisors soon.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
The upcoming week, March 8-13, is the final regular season contests for boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls hockey.
Wrestling team sections begin this week, as do boys swimming and diving sections.
State tournaments are set for Alpine and Nordic skiing and dance team.
So, in other words, the stretch run for winter sports is in full swing.
“We all need to keep working together to combat this pandemic, and we support the health department’s recommendations,” said Dr. Richard Scott, Carver County director of public health. “We will continue supporting our schools and businesses in following this new guidance to protect everyone in our communities.”