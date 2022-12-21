Coming into the season, many elements were lining up for Holy Family to make it a special campaign.
Talented, experienced players. A roster with a deep senior class and plenty of underclassmen. A culture that allows everyone to enjoy each practice and game.
Because of this, Holy Family garnered high expectations. The Fire were ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the preseason poll and have stayed there ever since thanks to a 4-0 start. Head coach Joe Burger said tempering expectations is a primary challenge throughout the season, but Burger also knows he does not have to stress this with the team.
“I think they know the opportunity that we have in front of us and I think everyone is willing to pull their weight, all 18 guys ready to pull their weight to just accomplish our team goals,” Burger said. “And that's just to be as competitive as we possibly can be in March when it matters.”
Most of the time the Fire step on the court, the team will have a significant height advantage with seniors Boden Kapke and Collin Mulholland. Both listed at 6’11”, Kapke and Mulholland are not like traditional forwards and centers and can handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter.
“Their versatility is what allows us to do a lot of things,” Burger said.
But the talent on the roster does not stop with Kapke and Mulholland, as junior Kole Hanson is the team’s scoring leader with 23.2 points per game and a reliable defender. Seniors Braylon Cummings and Michael Richelsen are also two steady players that provide leadership for the younger teammates to follow.
“These underclassmen are looking up to these older guys, whether they're playing major minutes, scoring major points or not, and just carry themselves in a way that's been established by the culture of the program,” Burger said. “Having nine seniors in place here, it sets you up for future success because underclassmen learn from that and then they want to be that example when they're seniors.”
Holy Family has been tested in its first four games of the season and came away with four significant wins, averaging 85.8 points per game. Against Class 4A schools Chanhassen and St. Louis Park, the Fire won by an average margin of 22 points.
The team also beat Glencoe-Silver Lake – a Class 2A state tournament team last season – and Plainview-Elgin-Millville, the section 1AA runner-up. Most recently, Holy Family was supposed to travel to play Class 4A No. 1 Park Center Dec. 21, but the matchup was postponed to a later date in January due to weather conditions.
Burger – in his first season back with the program – said the culture of the program has been a significant factor in the team’s success. Not only are there upperclassmen influencing younger teammates, but players and coaches have been able to keep the mood light, enjoyable and supportive.
“Everything's loose, and it's just a good time. I told these guys when we first met in our preseason meeting I want our practices to be the best hour and a half, two hours of your day,” Burger said. “We'll work hard, we'll get what we need done, but we're going to have a good time doing it. And it's easy to say something like that, but if you don't have the right guys in place, it doesn't work, and we just definitely do.”
The Fire will be back in action at the Granite City Classic, with a game against Albany at St. John’s University Dec. 29 followed by a game Dec. 30 against Alexandria at St. Cloud State University.