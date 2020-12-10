Eli Mau of Chanhassen High School was named one of the Elite Ten finalists for the 2020 Mr. Football Award. The Mr. Football Award is sponsored by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and the Minnesota Vikings.
Senior season highlights https://t.co/vztOMKkL2j— Eli Mau (@elimau2) November 22, 2020
The Mr. Football Award was first presented in 2004, with the first winner being Nick Mertens of East Grand Forks High School. The 2019 Mr. Football Award winner was Jalen Suggs, SMB Wolfpack.
The 2020 Mr. Football Award will be presented at a later date.
The 10 finalists represent five classes and six districts.
Name/School/Positions
Shea Albrecht/Orono/OT/DT
Joe Alt/Totino-Grace/TE/OT
Cameron Anderson/Blue Earth Area/WR/S
Trey Feeney/Moorhead/QB
Nick Flaskamp/Minneapolis Southwest/RB/LB
Marcus Hansen/Waseca/DE/G/K
Eli Mau Chanhassen/LB/TE/P/K
Jake Ratzlaff/Rosemount/SS/TE
Garrison Solliday/St. Thomas Academy/DE
Adam Tonsfeldt/Barnesville/QB/SS
Mau made a commitment announcement on Dec. 10, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Minnesota. Mau, also named to the KARE-11 All-Metro team and Star Tribune All-Metro team, received preferred walk-on-offers from the University of Iowa and Florida State University as well.
Mau also had received offers from the University of S. Thomas, South Dakota State University, Augustana University, University of Sioux Falls, Northern State University, Southwest Minnesota State University, Bemidji State University, University of Mary, and the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
In other news:
- Chanhassen senior defensive back Cooper Hanson and Holy Family Catholic receiver/defensive back Tien Foudray were named Academic All-State individuals representing Class 5A and 3A, respectively.
- Chanhassen head football coach Cullen Nelson was selected the 2020 Suburban White District Coach of the Year. The Storm finished the abbreviated fall season with an unbeaten 6-0 record.