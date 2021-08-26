2020 was shaping up to be a banner year for Minnetonka fall sports. The Skippers were ranked in many sports, cross country, girls swimming and diving, soccer, volleyball. There was no stopping the girls tennis team from a state championship.
2021 is shaping up to be much of the same for the Skippers.
VOLLEYBALL
Minnetonka returns a number of pieces from a 2020 squad that won 11 of 14 matches, taking top-ranked Wayzata to five games.
Senior outside hitter Abby Stanwood has compiled 461 kills over the last two seasons, helping the Skippers to a fourth-place finish at state in 2019.
Stanwood, second only to libero Morgan Ryan in digs with 145 in 2020, committed to Division I Stony Brook in July.
Ryan and Macy Osenga, a third-year varsity defensive specialist, combined for 71 aces a year ago.
While middle hitter Kali Engeman now is at Georgia Tech, Minnetonka head coach Karl Katzenberger sees junior Kate Simington stepping into a larger role after finishing with 64 kills in 2020.
"Kate has unlocked a great deal of her potential and is ready to be a focal point on offense," he said.
Look for senior outside Anna Shoemaker and sophomore setter Anna Lockhart to have expanded roles this season.
"We want a complete season where everyone is safe, healthy and has a chance to enjoy volleyball. We will have to earn any other goals with performance on the court at the conference, section and state level," Katzenberger said.
Minnetonka hosts Rosemount at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 to open the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Dylan Olson scored 19 goals in 2020 and 42 times over the last three seasons. With Olson a freshman at St. Louis University, Minnetonka will look to spread out the offense a bit more.
Sophomore Jake Hennen (four goals), senior Charlie Pears (goal, four assists) and junior Alex Gonikman (goal, assist) are three players head coach Mike Rogers looks to pick-up the scoring punch.
"Our season goals are to compete for the Lake Conference and Section 2AAA titles. We have a seasoned back line led by senior caprains Jack Olson and Jake Herbert. Our goalkeeper this season is junior Peyton Olson, who we believe will be one of Minnetonka’s finest. Our midfield, including veterans Ben Chung and Parker Flynn, is talented and quick," Rogers said.
Minnetonka is coming off an 8-4 record in 2020, which included seven wins in the Lake Conference. Wayzata had the Skippers' number, while Edina won two of three match-ups.
Those teams again will give Minnetonka all it can handle this fall.
"As we start the season, we do have a few key players out with injuries. We will quickly discover our depth, but we expect to be very competitive from day one. Over the past two seasons, our only losses were to the very top-rated teams. The Lake Conference once again is loaded with tremendously talented players who are coached exceedingly well. We feel that we are a stronger all-around team than last season and are eager to get started!" Rogers said.
Minnetonka's season opener is Thursday, Aug. 26, at Shakopee at 5 p.m.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
With the defending section and Lake Conference champion back for Minnetonka, high expectations are in store for the Skippers.
Gilles starts the season ranked fourth in Class AAA. As a team, the Skippers are sixth in the poll, fourth among Lake Conference teams led by Wayzata and Edina at No. 1 and 3.
"We are looking to qualify for state like last season where we were 10th (unofficial state meet in Atwater), and improve that place to the top five this year," Minnetonka coach Jeff Renlund said.
Senior Andrew Vos, sophomore Ryan Fries, freshman James Thomas, junior Max Westerlund, senior Aiden Chalmers, senior Nathaniel Brandt, and senior Easton Freed are other runners Renlund expects to rise to the occasion in 2021.
"It's great to be able to compete more head to head against many teams in one race in regular invitationals this season unlike last year in dual and triangular meets. Upcoming meets are at the St. Olaf Showcase Meet, Steve Hoag Invite, Roy Griak Invite. Looking forward to another fun season!" the coach said.