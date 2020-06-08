Chanhassen got past Minnetonka in the boys section lacrosse playoffs in 2019. Chanhassen had plans of getting past Eden Prairie in the post-season in 2020, advancing to the program's first state tournament.
With 13 seniors, some on varsity all the way through high school, the Storm were locked and loaded for a successful spring season.
(No. 1) Jack Lakosky
Post high school plans: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for Kinesiology and Business
Favorite lacrosse memory: "The big win against Minnetonka in the 2019 semifinals."
(No. 6) Hunter Holcomb
Post high school plans: Colorado Mesa University, playing lacrosse and studying criminal justice and forensic science.
Favorite lacrosse memory: "2019 section win over Tonka!"
(No. 7) Alex Duea
Post high school plans: Iowa State University, studying for business
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Beating Tonka and playing with my friends."
(No. 10) Vincent Manuel
Post high school plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison for Real Estate & Investments
Favorite lacrosse memory: "U15 State victory over Eagan and 2019 section win over Tonka."
(No. 14) Adam Sibley
Post high school plans: Carlson School of Business at the U of MN
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Beating Tonka and traveling to Chicago with the team and coaches."
(No. 22) Riah Rathe
Post high school plans: Lewis University, to continue his lacrosse career with the Flyers, studying Data Science for a career in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Defeating Tonka in the 2019 section semifinal."
(No. 23) Cal Davis
Post high school plans: trade school and family business
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Scoring a behind-the-back goal in last game of last year, which ended up being my last goal in high school."
(No. 26) Ryan Wellner
Post high school plans: Iowa St University, studying Engineering
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Going to Wisconsin Dells my last year of C3 and almost beating a team a year older for the championship."
(No. 29) Elijah Wagner
Post high school plans: Iowa St University, studying Pre-Architecture
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Bus rides to and from games with the team."
(No. 33) Simon Knauss
Post high school plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in Science and Medicine
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Chicago trip with the team. It was so much fun getting to hang out with the boys."
(No. 35) Max Lakosky
Post high school plans: Canisus College, playing Division I lacrosse, Army ROTC, and studying Criminal Justice
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Celebrating immediately after the semi-final win over Tonka."
(No. 52) Jake Kinch
Post high school plans: undecided
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Big hits and creating friendships with teammates."
(No. 56) Guy Perschmann
Post high school plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study Finance
Favorite lacrosse memory: "Bus trips to away games."