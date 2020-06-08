Chan Boys Lacrosse

The Class of 2020 at Chanhassen High School had 13 seniors in the boys lacrosse program, some having played on varsity since eighth grade.

Chanhassen got past Minnetonka in the boys section lacrosse playoffs in 2019. Chanhassen had plans of getting past Eden Prairie in the post-season in 2020, advancing to the program's first state tournament.

With 13 seniors, some on varsity all the way through high school, the Storm were locked and loaded for a successful spring season.

(No. 1) Jack Lakosky

Post high school plans: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for Kinesiology and Business

Favorite lacrosse memory: "The big win against Minnetonka in the 2019 semifinals."

(No. 6) Hunter Holcomb

Post high school plans: Colorado Mesa University, playing lacrosse and studying criminal justice and forensic science.

Favorite lacrosse memory: "2019 section win over Tonka!"

(No. 7) Alex Duea

Post high school plans: Iowa State University, studying for business

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Beating Tonka and playing with my friends."

(No. 10) Vincent Manuel

Post high school plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison for Real Estate & Investments

Favorite lacrosse memory: "U15 State victory over Eagan and 2019 section win over Tonka."

(No. 14) Adam Sibley

Post high school plans: Carlson School of Business at the U of MN

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Beating Tonka and traveling to Chicago with the team and coaches."

(No. 22) Riah Rathe

Post high school plans: Lewis University, to continue his lacrosse career with the Flyers, studying Data Science for a career in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Defeating Tonka in the 2019 section semifinal."

(No. 23) Cal Davis

Post high school plans: trade school and family business

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Scoring a behind-the-back goal in last game of last year, which ended up being my last goal in high school."

(No. 26) Ryan Wellner

Post high school plans: Iowa St University, studying Engineering

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Going to Wisconsin Dells my last year of C3 and almost beating a team a year older for the championship."

(No. 29) Elijah Wagner

Post high school plans: Iowa St University, studying Pre-Architecture

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Bus rides to and from games with the team."

(No. 33) Simon Knauss

Post high school plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in Science and Medicine

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Chicago trip with the team. It was so much fun getting to hang out with the boys."

(No. 35) Max Lakosky

Post high school plans: Canisus College, playing Division I lacrosse, Army ROTC, and studying Criminal Justice

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Celebrating immediately after the semi-final win over Tonka."

(No. 52) Jake Kinch

Post high school plans: undecided

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Big hits and creating friendships with teammates."

(No. 56) Guy Perschmann

Post high school plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study Finance

Favorite lacrosse memory: "Bus trips to away games."

