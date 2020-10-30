The catch was made, the hit was delivered, the ball flew through the air. Twenty-two players on the field, the ball landed in the hands of Charlie Coenen, a run of 12 yards resulted in a first down.
A few plays later, Chanhassen scored, extending a lead to 18-7 before halftime Oct. 30 against Chaska.
Suggested to a Storm coach at halftime that for once Chanhassen was the team getting a bounce in the District 112 rivalry, the response was "we're owed about 20 bounces."
Count two more in the second half. An inadvertent whistle on a muffled kick-off return keeping possession for the Storm, and a fumble on another Chaska kick-off that somehow was recovered by a Chanhassen player.
It was the Storm's night and they ran onto the Chanhassen High School Stadium field as the final pass hit the turf, claiming the traveling trophy Jug for the first time since 2016 in a 25-20 final.
Chanhassen is 3-0 for the first time since 2016 as well with regular season games on Thursday, Nov. 5 at home against Waconia (2-2) and St. Louis Park (0-4) on Nov. 11.
Chaska fell behind 25-7 with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter. A kick-off and one play later, Nic Snuggerud, who scored a game-winning 76-yard touchdown versus Chanhassen in 2018, got behind the Storm defense for a 77-yard throw, sprint, and score from quarterback Matthew Paul.
While the ensuing kick-off was fumbled, a whistle from the back judge -- not having seen the ball go through the receiver's hands -- negated a Chaska recovery.
The Hawks did eventually get the ball back, holding on a third-down play, going 81 yards, getting within 25-20 on a Jack Boyle 5-yard touchdown with 7:21 left on the clock. A controversial 2-point conversion catch from Ethan Bachmann, who had a touchdown called back due to pass interference, was ruled out of bounds.
A second muffed kick-off return, the loose ball waiting for a Hawk to fall, somehow was recovered by Chanhassen's Josh Och.
Chanhassen would move the ball down the field, converting a short fourth down attempt, a Riley Funk pass to Josh Kirchoff to keep the clock rolling. The Storm eventually punted, giving Chaska the ball back at the 22 with 42 seconds remaining.
Paul led Chaska into Storm territory, but after a 10-yard pass drop, Paul's Hail Mary into the end zone hit the turf for the Chanhassen victory.
A trio of Funk touchdown passes helped the Storm claim a 25-7 lead in the third quarter. Throws of 19 and 32 yards to Josh Kirchoff and Och had Chanhassen up 12-0 on missed extra point and unsuccessful two-point conversion.
Chaska got on the board, a one-handed catch from Bachmann via Paul in the second quarter, a 12-7 deficit.
A third-and-long on the ensuing drive, a Funk screen pass to Och resulted in a fumble on a Chaska safety Grant Sussner hit. Instead of being well short of the first-down marker, the ball fell in Coenen's arms, leading to a first-down run.
Coenen later broke a tackle, scoring in the final 63 seconds in the first half from five yards out for the 18-7 lead on a Kage Montoya blocked extra point.
Funk floated in a 34-yard throw to Och, a sophomore, for the third passing touchdown for the Storm.