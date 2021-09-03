Down 16 points, 59 seconds left in the first half, what couldn't happen for Hastings happened. A turnover, and not just any turnover, but a pick-six touchdown and a 23-point deficit.
Grant Muffenbier, making his first career start for Chanhassen at quarterback, connected on touchdown passes to Charlie Coenen and Josh Och in a 23-6 win in the season opener Sept. 2 at Storm Stadium.
All 23 points came in the first half for Chanhassen, which held Hastings to two first downs over the game's opening 24 minutes.
After a promising first drive was halted on an interception, Chanhassen scored on three consecutive offensive possessions starting with a Charlie Coenen 14-yard catch on a slant pass in the first quarter.
A double move from Josh Och led to a wide-open throw and catch from 12 yards for the 13-0 advantage.
Dmitry McDougle drilled a 37-yard field goal with a minute left in the first half, extending the lead to 16 points for the Storm.
Chanhassen linebacker Gabe Porthan intercepted a tipped ball at midfield, sprinting down the right sideline for the 23-0 lead with 11 seconds left in the second quarter.
Rain falling for much of the second half, the only points came on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Axel Arnold to Stephen Reifenberger.
Chanhassen (1-0) is on the road at rival at Chaska (1-0) on Sept. 10.
MINNETONKA 30, EDINA 7
Held to seven or fewer points in six of seven games in 2020, starting the season with four offensive scores, a 30-7 win over Edina, was a cause for celebration on the sidelines for Minnetonka on Sept. 2.
The victory was the first at Einer Anderson Stadium since Sept. 28, 2018, snapping an eight-game home losing streak. The win also was the first over Edina since 2017.
Minnetonka showed balance offensively, something that has plagued them over the last two seasons, a combined 2-14 record. Jacob McCalla grabbed the reins at tailback, giving the Skippers a power look out of the spread offense.
McCalla's running and a Tyler Lien third-down grab set-up the opening scoring early in the second quarter on a Will Martin pass to tight Joey Gendreau from nine yards out.
Following a strip sack and recovery from Aiden Boehle deep in Edina in Hornet territory, McCalla's patience and vision allowed him to squirt through the defense for a 14-0 lead on a 15-yard run.
Edina cut the deficit to seven points on a 21-yard pass and catch, but Minnetonka countered, Cade Conzemius taking an inside receiver screen to the end zone from 47 yards, untouched, for the 21-7 lead on a third extra point from Keagan Zabilla.
Second-year starting quarterback Will Martin finished off the offensive scoring with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Conzemius for the 28-7 lead in the opening drive of the third quarter. McCalla picked up a 3rd-on-14 on the ground to keep the offense on the field.
Bret Worley, who started the game at halfback, spelled McCalla on the drive, gaining 20 yards to move the ball to the 11-yard line.
Minnetonka finished off the scoring with a safety on a high snap into the end zone fallen on by the Edina punter.
Evan Swenson added an interception with lineman Jack Liwienski creating pressure on the quarterback for the final touches on the season-opening win.
Minnetonka (1-0) is home to Blaine, a 23-21 winner over White Bear Lake, at Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.