A key match-up in terms of post-season seeding, Chanhassen, coming off a game in which they allowed 49 points, rebounded with its first shutout of the season, a 27-0 road win at Waconia on Oct. 8.
Before the loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong in week five, the Storm had allowed 25 total points, roughly one touchdown per game. That stout defense was on display again, holding the Wildcats to 168 total yards.
Waconia completed just 3-of-11 passes and Max McEnelly, the workhorse back, was held to under 100 yards for just the second time this season, with 88 yards.
Bode Nyen was a beast upfront for the Chanhassen defense, posting four sacks and nine tackles. Gabe Porthan led all Storm players with 10 tackles, while Parker Renner intercepted his first career pass.
Already up 7-0 on a fourth-down run from six yards out from quarterback Grant Muffenbier, following the Renner pick at the Chanhassen 5-yard line, Muffenbier and Josh Och connected on a catch-and-run of 95 yards for the 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
It was the second consecutive 100-yard plus receiving game for Och (three catches, 109 yards).
Muffenbier had his hand in all four scores, adding a 21-yard reception to Charlie Coenen in the third quarter before finding paydirt on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line for the 27-0 advantage.
Muffenbier passed for 208 yards with Maxwell Woods (48 yards) and Jayden Talamantes (47 yards) leading the rushing attack.
Chanhassen (4-2) heads to five-win Holy Angels on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The Stars are coming off a 49-25 win over St. Louis Park in week six. Their lone defeat came in week two to Orono.
Holy Angels, with just 14 pass completions in six games, relies heavily on star running back Emmett Johnson, who has 1,453 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.
MINNETONKA 41, TOTINO-GRACE 8
A one score game at halftime, three third-quarter scores from Minnetonka led to a 41-8 road victory over winless Totino-Grace on Oct. 8.
The Skippers, No. 6 in the latest metro poll, is 5-1 into a top-10 showdown with Centennial on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
Jumping ahead 13-0 through one quarter, Minnetonka found its lead cut to five points in the final seconds of the first half.
Three scores in a span of four minutes, 18 seconds, in the third quarter, put the game away for the Skippers.
Quarterback Will Martin connected with Joey Gendreau and Cade Conzemius on throws of 22 and 24 yards to extend the lead to 27-8. A punt return of 44 yards from Eli Swenson pushed the advantage up to 34-7.
Bret Worley finished off his second scoring drive with an 11-yard run early in the fourth quarter for the final score.
Martin completed 16-of-23 passes for 228 yards, finding Conzemius eight times for 84 yards. Tyler Lien added four receptions for 103 yards and a first-quarter touchdown.
Minnetonka's defense recorded seven sacks with Worley and Joseph McBain each with two. Worley and William Richman were team leaders with nine tackles.
Centennial, after season-opening losses to Stillwater and St. Michael-Albertville, both one-score games, have reeled off four consecutive wins, including decisions over Maple Grove and Blaine, and a 6-0 shutout of Wayzata.
Lance Liu leads the Cougar offense at nearly 100 rushing yards per game.