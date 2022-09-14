After explosive running plays by Maxwell Woods, a late first half field goal by Hayden McDaniel and a recovered fumble with about three minutes to play, Chanhassen was in good shape.
But once Storm punter Tyler Smith ran the ball into the end zone for a safety as the clock hit zero, the team knew they could finally celebrate. Chanhassen beat rival Chaska 17-16 Sept. 9 in the Jug game and moved to 2-0.
“I knew we had to get a first down… Smith is a smart kid and we practice that all the time. I wish he would’ve laid down on the four-yard line, but it worked,” head coach Cullen Nelson said jokingly. “It was really exciting for our kids.”
After a scoreless opening quarter, Chaska broke the tie early in the second as Isaac Whicker snagged a pass over Noah Kloke and ran it in for a 53-yard score. It took roughly a minute and a half for Chanhassen to answer with a 39-yard scamper from Woods.
The Storm were able to get within field goal range late in the first half. McDaniel took advantage of the opportunity and drilled it from 43 yards. He said he knew the kick was good when the ball was in the air halfway to the goal posts.
“It feels good…and couldn’t have done it without my snapper Zach Pauling and holder Braden Windschitl. It’s a team thing, I couldn’t have done it without them,” McDaniel said.
The third quarter had shades of the first, as the Hawks and Storm battled for field position but could not find the end zone. Woods also was out for part of the quarter with cramping issues, but the junior running back came back in and continued to evade Hawks’ defenders. He added another rushing touchdown of 36 yards to give Chanhassen a 17-7 lead.
“It obviously hurt dealing with the cramps, but it just felt surreal winning it,” Woods said. “I can’t do any of this without my great offensive line, great coaching. They did a great job and I can’t thank them enough.”
Although the team’s offense was stymied for much of the game, Chaska would not go away easily. Quarterback Jamarrius Courtney threw his second touchdown, a 36-yard connection with Andrew Schaffer, to make it a one-score game with four and a half minutes to play. The Hawks quickly got the ball back, but a late fumble and no timeouts lessened their chances of mounting a comeback.
Along with Woods’ performance, the Storm’s defense was the name of the game. One week after Hawks’ running back Reese Turner rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns against Bloomington Jefferson, Chanhassen bottled Turner up for only 31 yards and zero scores.
“In the years I’ve been here, we’ve had great defenses and this group wants to be one of those great defenses. They put in tons of work… it’s a special deal,” Nelson said.
The emotion of the game meant so much to both sides. As Chanhassen students stormed the field and celebrated with the team after the win, Chaska football players all huddled together in silence by the end zone, many with their heads down. Hawks’ head coach Bryan Dahl said it was a tough game to swallow, credited the Storm and wanted the team to start focusing on the game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Sept. 16 the next morning. But by the opposite end zone, the Storm’s mood was much different.
“It’s a big deal, right? Our kids put in a ton of time. We’ve come out on the wrong end of these close ones a couple of times… and to see the hard work pay off is important, it’s awesome, it’s a rewarding deal,” Nelson said.
Coming off the emotional win, Chanhassen now looks ahead to Spring Lake Park Sept. 16.