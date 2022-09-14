After explosive running plays by Maxwell Woods, a late first half field goal by Hayden McDaniel and a recovered fumble with about three minutes to play, Chanhassen was in good shape.

But once Storm punter Tyler Smith ran the ball into the end zone for a safety as the clock hit zero, the team knew they could finally celebrate. Chanhassen beat rival Chaska 17-16 Sept. 9 in the Jug game and moved to 2-0.

Tags

Events