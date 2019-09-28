If blocking an extra-point attempt in the final minutes to keep the game tied wasn't exciting enough for you, overtime was icing on the cake, Chanhassen fans.
Needing any score in overtime after Waconia missed a field-goal attempt in a 13-13 game, Jason Collins capped a remarkable road effort with a 4-yard touchdown run as Chanhassen escaped on the road 19-13 on Sept. 27.
The win likely moves the Storm up to third place in the Section 2-5A standings with three games to play, giving them the head-to-head tie-breaker with the Wildcats.
The victory also snapped a three-game losing streak for Chanhassen, which was beaten in consecutive weeks in losing scoring defeats to Benilde-St. Margaret (14-7) and Hopkins (13-10) at home.
After a fast start offensively, touchdowns on the opening two drives, Chanhassen's defense had to hang on down the stretch.
A 13-7 score in favor of the Storm at halftime, Waconia was stopped twice in Chanhassen territory on downs in the third quarter, including a drive that stalled at the 7-yard line.
Eli Mau's field-goal attempt on the second play of the fourth quarter was blocked, keeping the game at a six-point difference.
Waconia's game-tying drive started near midfield, the result a 1-yard touchdown run from sophomore Max McEnelly, who accounted for 145 rushing yards on 28 attempts.
A potential go-ahead extra point was blocked by Chanhassen's Alex Duea off the edge, forcing overtime at 13-13.
Waconia started with the ball in the extra session, four plays to pick up 10 yards. Held out of the end zone on the first three plays, the Wildcats settled for a field goal attempt, hitting the right post.
Chanhassen's short touchdown run from Collins improved them to 2-3 overall.
Chanhassen jumped out to a 13-0 lead on touchdown passes from Jack Schaefer to Brenden Radtke for 10 yards and Charlie Coenen on a bomb of 43 yards.
Waconia rushed for more than 200 yards, completing 7-of-11 passes for 88 yards.
Chanhassen plays two of the final three games at home, a week six date with St. Louis Park on Oct. 4 at Storm Stadium at 7 p.m. The Orioles beat Orono 28-14 on Sept. 27 to improve to 2-3.
SHAKOPEE 21, MINNETONKA 14
Shakopee's two-headed rushing attack of Jack Casey and David Bigaouette combined for more than 300 yards of rushing in a 21-14 win over Minnetonka in the Skippers' Homecoming game Sept. 27.
The Sabers, which completed just one pass beyond the line of scrimmage -- for the eventual winning score -- tallied 393 yards on 63 running plays.
Bigaouette, Shakopee's quarterback, totaled a team-high 172 yards with Casey adding 137 yards.
The Sabers led 14-7 at halftime on touchdown runs from Casey and Seth Bakken. A 22-yard pass from Bigaouette to Charlie Katona in the third quarter extended the advantage to 21-7.
Minnetonka pulled within seven points on a 21-yard catch and run from Ben Tolkinen from Joe Gendreau, the fourth quarterback to see action this season for the Skippers.
Gendreau, a sophomore, replaced Tyler Lien, who made two starts at quarterback after starter Luke Tollefson was lost for the season with a leg injury.
Gendreau completed 13 passes for 129 yards, including five receptions to Lien for 54 yards.
Tolkinen led the Skippers rushing attack, which amounted to 84 yards on 12 carries, with 73 yards. His 2-yard score tied the game at seven in the first quarter.
Minnetonka linebackers Sandler Tollefson and Elliot Ische tallied double-digit efforts in tackles with 14 and 12, respectively.
The Skippers, one of four teams in Class 6A with an 0-5 record, finishes the season at Wayzata, home against Edina, and away at Prior Lake.
Week six opponent, Wayzata, will move up to No. 2 in Class 6A following a 17-7 road win at Eden Prairie Sept. 27.
Minnetonka has claimed the Bay Bell Trophy from the Trojans in three consecutive seasons, including a 27-24 win in 2018.
LITCHFIELD 40, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 14
Ben Alsleben accounted for all six touchdowns as Litchfield notched its second win of the season, spoiling Holy Family Catholic's Homecoming game in a 40-14 decision Sept. 27 in Victoria.
The Fire are 0-5 overall into a week six meeting at Milaca (1-4) on Oct. 4.
Litchfield jumped out to a 20-0 lead, Alsleben scoring on two short runs with a long throwing touchdown in the middle score.
Holy Family Catholic scored just its second first-half touchdown of the season, an 18-yard pass from Nate Tinucci to Chris Bauer to cut the deficit to 20-6 at halftime.
Alsleben had three consecutive scores in the second half, two on the ground, and another through the air for Litchfield. The junior had 162 passing yards on 9-of-16 passing with 30-yard touchdown passes to Logan Graphenteen in the first and fourth quarters. Alsleben also ran 18 times for 101 yards.
Holy Family Catholic, held to six first downs, finished with 67 rushing yards and 114 passing yards. Carver Kasper completed five passes for 60 yards in a reserve role, hitting Tien Foudray for a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
The Fire's second touchdown came on a 35-yard run from senior Nick Hendler.