A win likely giving Chanhassen the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Section 2-5A playoffs, a home game with two-win Bloomington Jefferson.
A loss and the Storm could have been hitting the road in round one, a match-up with Waconia or New Prague.
Trailing by a single point, 4:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, Chanhassen put together one final scoring drive capped by an Eli Mau field goal from 33 yards out with 89 seconds left in a 24-22 win over Orono Oct. 16.
Here is the game winning field goal in tonight’s victory! #ItsGood #RollStorm @chanprincipal @ChanChaskaSport pic.twitter.com/IPq69sjFLj— Storm Athletics (@chanstormAD) October 17, 2019
The Storm finish the regular season with a 4-4 record. The combined record of Chanhassen's four opponents in a loss was 29-3 including three ranked teams in Robbinsdale Armstrong, Chaska and Benilde-St. Margaret.
A 14-0 hole through one quarter, the Storm evened the game by the opening drive of the second half.
Jason Collins drew Chanhassen within a score in the second quarter before a third-quarter touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Jack Schaefer to Charlie Coenen tied the game at 14.
A fumble recovery for the Storm defense turned into seven points as Schaefer connected with Kenyatta Brannon for the go-ahead score at 21-14 with 8:54 left in regulation. A long throw from Schaefer to Coenen set-up the third touchdown.
Orono regained the lead, converting a 4th-and-seven from the 30-yard line, the Chanhassen defender slipping on the play. A fake extra-point attempt led to a Teddy Deters throw to Noah Arneson for the 22-21 lead.
Orono actually had a shot at the win in the closing seconds, moving the ball from its own 34 to the Chanhassen 14. A 31-yard field goal attempt missed wide left, giving the Storm the win.
The official section seedings will be released Thursday morning. Chanhassen is expected to host Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. The Storm beat the Jaguars 28-6 in week one.
PRIOR LAKE 24, MINNETONKA 7
Drawing within a touchdown before halftime, Minnetonka got no closer, a 24-7 loss at Prior Lake Oct. 16.
The Skippers are winless at 0-8 into the Class 6A Tournament. The bracket will be released on Thursday morning.
Ben Tolkinen's 3-yard run cut a 14-point deficit in half at 14-7 for Minnetonka.
A third quarter 24-yard field goal and short touchdown run with 4:03 to play put the week eight game out of reach.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 21, WATERTOWN-MAYER 0
Three fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns, two from quarterback Nate Tinucci, led Holy Family Catholic to a 21-0 win over Watertown-Mayer Oct. 16 in Victoria.
Both teams entered the contest winless at 0-7.
Tinucci broke open the scoreless game, a 41-yard run early in the fourth quarter. It was the longest play from scrimmage this season for Holy Family Catholic.
Following a Lucas Lembke interception, Nick Hendler capped the drive with a 3-yard run for a 14-0 lead.
TOUCHDOWN Hendler!!! PAT is good!! @HFFireFootball leads Watertown 14-0. #gofire pic.twitter.com/s9s7KxuSzZ— Holy Family Catholic (@HolyFamilyFire) October 17, 2019
Tinucci added a 7-yard score to complete the scoring at 21-0.
Holy Family Catholic's defense came up big before halftime, holding the Royals out of the end zone despite a 1st-and-goal situation from the 5-yard line.
The Section 3AAA Tournament begins Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Fire, likely the No. 7 seed, could be heading to Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Panthers beat the Fire 37-0 in week four.