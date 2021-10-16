A short field goal from Dmitry McDougle accounted for all of the first-half points for Chanhassen, which trailed 14-3 at halftime Oct. 15 at Class 4A top-10 Holy Angels.
Just 17 seconds into the third quarter, the Storm were up to 10. By the end of the quarter, Chanhassen was up to 24, a three-point lead.
The explosive, big-play Storm offense piled up 28 second-half points in rallying to defeat the Stars, 31-21, improving to 5-2 on the season.
Charlie Coenen scored four times in the second half, twice on the ground, part of a career game for the senior receiver.
Quarterback Grant Muffenbier hit Coenen on the first play of the second half, a 76-yard strike to draw Chanhassen within 14-10.
A 50-yard pass from Muffenbier to Josh Och set-up a short rushing touchdown for Coenen, staying within four points at 21-17.
After a Holy Angels 3-and-out, Chanhassen took the lead for good, a 36-yard catch and run from Coenen for the 24-21 advantage.
Chanhassen, facing one of the state's most talented running backs in Emmett Johnson, who entered with 1,453 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, tightened up in the second half.
Johnson finished off the opening drive, later scoring in the second half. A 73-yard kick-off return late in the second quarter set-up a short passing throw from Aaron Boarman to Charles Gilbert, just the fourth non-rushing score of the season for Holy Angels.
Johnson, averaging 242 yards per game on the ground, five times scoring four or more touchdowns, was held to 153 yards by Chanhassen.
The Storm, closing in on sealing the No. 3 seed in a stacked Section 2AAAAA field that shows five of six teams with five or more wins, hosts Bloomington Jefferson in the regular season finale on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.
The Jaguars are 1-6 on the season, coming off a 38-7 loss to Hastings.
WATERTOWN-MAYER 49, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 13
One of the best turnarounds stories in Minnesota prep football this season, Watertown-Mayer, a combined five regular season wins over the last five seasons, improved to 5-2 with a 49-13 home win over Holy Family Catholic on Oct. 15.
Quarterback Albert Rundell accounted for four first-half touchdowns, three through the air, as the Royals led 35-0 at halftime.
Gavin Frye threw for a career-high for 269 yards on 12-of-21 passing with third-quarter scores of 79 and 82 yards to Kieran Paidosh. The sophomore receiver finished with four catches for 181 yards.
Senior captain Nick Charpentier added four receptions for 46 yards for the Fire.
Michael Richelsen and Duke Guenther led the Holy Family Catholic defense with 12 and 10 tackles, respectively. Guenther also had an interception for the Fire with senior Ethan Livermore adding a sack.
Holy Family Catholic hosts one-win Foley at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.