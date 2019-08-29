Two stops at the 2-yard line, Minnetonka was unable to hold out Eastview a third time.
The Lightning rallied back from a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, knocking off Minnetonka 21-17 with a winning score with 4.3 seconds remaining.
Max Sherwin found DJ Barber on a rainbow throw in the back of the end zone for the final two yards to finish off week one Aug. 29 in Apple Valley.
@EVHSAthletics So this just happened at Eastview! I live across the street, heard the game, ran over and caught THIS! Wow! What an end to that game! pic.twitter.com/3ok0TMHk4t— Kevin Ellis (@MNPackFan1) August 30, 2019
Zach Miller's second touchdown of the game with 5:49 remaining shrunk the Minnetonka advantage to 17-14.
The Skippers scored on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter for the 17-7 lead.
First-year quarterback Luke Tollefson, who tied the game for the Skippers with a 10-yard dart around the end in the second quarter, added a second score from a yard out at 14-7.
Kicker Pierce Zabilla connected on a 22-yard field goal for Minnetonka's final points.
The Skippers open the home schedule at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 against St. Michael-Albertville. The Knights beat Maple Grove 27-6 in week one.
MOUND-WESTONKA 29, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 8
Nick Hendler's 3-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds remaining in regulation ended a shutout bid for visiting Mound-Westonka in 29-8 decision over Holy Family Catholic Aug. 29 in Victoria.
The White Hawks held leads of 7-0, 14-0 and 20-0 through the first, second and third quarters.
No other game information was available.
Holy Family Catholic is home again in week two at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 against Dassel-Cokato. The Chargers play Little Falls in a week-one match-up on Friday, Aug. 30.