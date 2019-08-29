Two stops at the 2-yard line, Minnetonka was unable to hold out Eastview a third time.

The Lightning rallied back from a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, knocking off Minnetonka 21-17 with a winning score with 4.3 seconds remaining.

Max Sherwin found DJ Barber on a rainbow throw in the back of the end zone for the final two yards to finish off week one Aug. 29 in Apple Valley.

Zach Miller's second touchdown of the game with 5:49 remaining shrunk the Minnetonka advantage to 17-14.

The Skippers scored on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter for the 17-7 lead.

First-year quarterback Luke Tollefson, who tied the game for the Skippers with a 10-yard dart around the end in the second quarter, added a second score from a yard out at 14-7.

Kicker Pierce Zabilla connected on a 22-yard field goal for Minnetonka's final points.

The Skippers open the home schedule at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 against St. Michael-Albertville. The Knights beat Maple Grove 27-6 in week one.

MOUND-WESTONKA 29, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 8

Nick Hendler's 3-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds remaining in regulation ended a shutout bid for visiting Mound-Westonka in 29-8 decision over Holy Family Catholic Aug. 29 in Victoria.

The White Hawks held leads of 7-0, 14-0 and 20-0 through the first, second and third quarters.

No other game information was available.

Holy Family Catholic is home again in week two at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 against Dassel-Cokato. The Chargers play Little Falls in a week-one match-up on Friday, Aug. 30.

