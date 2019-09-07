Minnetonka held St. Michael-Albertville to 79 passing yards, and without a 100-yard rusher. The Knights were held off the scoreboard in the second half.
Yet a 14-point deficit was too much for the Skippers to overcome, a 21-14 loss to the third-ranked Knights Sept. 6 in Minnetonka's home opener.
Ben Tolkinen rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown for the Skippers, scoring just 96 seconds into the contest from one yard out. Minnetonka took over at the 5-yard line on a snap over the quarterback's head.
St. Michael-Albertville got a trio of rushing touchdowns including a 38-yarder from Brandon Langdok on a jet play. A pair of 1-yard runs cashed in long Knights drives for the 21-7 lead.
Sam Hamshari's one-yard run drew Minnetonka within 21-14 in the fourth quarter. One last drive starting at the Skipper 12 with more than two minutes to play ended in a fourth Minnetonka turnover.
Hamshari, a senior, replaced starting quarterback Luke Tollefson, lost to a knee injury before halftime.
Boston Merila intercepted two passes with Kale Hoselton pulling in a final throw into the end zone to end the first half for St. Michael-Albertville.
The road for Minnetonka does not get any easier with a week three date with No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie.
DASSEL-COKATO 33, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Losing starting quarterback Jacob Kirsch to a broken collarbone in week one, Holy Family Catholic, already a young team in experience, is certainly a work-in-progress right now.
Working to get better each week.
Facing No. 6-ranked Dassel-Cokato Sept. 6, the Fire were held to 127 total yards and six first downs with four interceptions in a 33-0 loss.
Holy Family Catholic lost 29-8 to Mound-Westonka in week one.
Nick Hendler and Nate Tinucci accounted for more than half of the Fire's offense with 42 and 37 yards, respectively, on the ground.
Dassel-Cokato led 20-0 at halftime on a pair of short touchdown runs from Cole Evjen and a 60-yard punt return from Eli Gillman.
The Chargers rushed for 215 yards as a team led by Sanders Asplin (87 yards) and Evjen (80 yards).
Asplin scored on a 25-yard run, part of a 13-point second half for Dassel-Cokato.
Carver Kasper (2-for-10, 18 yards) and Tinucci (2-for-9, 18 yards) split time at quarterback for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic hits the road for the first time on Friday, Sept. 13 at No. 8-ranked Annandale. The Cardinals own victories over Princeton (29-15) and Litchfield (40-13).