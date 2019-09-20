For three-plus quarters, Minnetonka did everything a football team needs to do to win.
They put up points at ends of drives, kicking three field goals to go with a first-half touchdown.
They made big plays on defense, intercepting a pass before halftime and blocking a field goal attempt to start the fourth quarter.
Minnetonka, leading sixth-ranked Mounds View 16-7, was in position for their first win.
The Mustangs, though, had other plans.
Following a touchdown drive that cut the deficit to 16-14, Mounds View, starting at their own 4-yard line, 1:58 on the scoreboard, drove deep into Skipper territory. A short field goal with 22.1 seconds left gave the Mustangs a 17-16 loss.
Minnetonka, after back-to-back state tournament appearances, is 0-4 to start the 2019 season.
A 7-0 hole, a 58-yard pass from sophomore Tyler Lien to Jaxen Iverson had the Skippers in business. Following two rushes from Ben Tolkinen to get Minnetonka to the goal line, Lien dove ahead for the 1-yard score and the 7-7 game.
An Iverson interception -- the junior playing both ways for the Skippers -- set-up a Pierce Zabilla 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half for the 10-7 lead.
Zabilla's kicks of 41 and 25 yards in the second half gave Minnetonka the 16-7 lead. A long run from Lien and a catch from Jackson Guderian were key plays in the scoring drives.
Minnetonka hosts Shakopee for Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
HOPKINS 13, CHANHASSEN 10
Trailing by three points in the fourth quarter, Chanhassen twice took over possession in Hopkins territory, twice held without a score.
Hopkins improved to 3-1, a third one-score win, a 13-10 decision to defeat the Storm on its Homecoming Sept. 20.
Chanhassen has lost three games in a row and is 1-3 overall.
The Storm's final two possessions started at the Hopkins 46 on a PJ Velazquez interception and a snap over the punter's head at the Hopkins 30.
Chanhassen opened the scoring just four minutes into the contest, recovering a fumble and marching 31 yards for Jason Collins' first career touchdown on an 11-yard run.
Eli Mau's 33-yard field goal with 5:41 left in the second quarter gave the Storm the lead again at 10-7.
Ricky Dixon's second score, from 11 yards out, gave Hopkins the lead for good at 13-10 with under two minutes left in the first half.
Chanhassen is at Waconia at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. The Wildcats are 2-2 overall following a 14-7 loss to Orono.
GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 37, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Mitchel Jaskowiak rushed for three touchdowns, runs of 35, 16 and five, leading Glencoe-Silver Lake to a 37-0 home win over Holy Family Catholic Sept. 20.
The Fire, now 0-4 overall, were shutout for the second time in three weeks.
Holy Family Catholic is home against Litchfield at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.