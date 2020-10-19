Minnetonka led Eastview in the final minute in the 2019 season opener. The Lightning won a desperation throw into the end zone.
Edina, Shakopee and Mounds View were one-score games. The contest against the Mustangs the Skippers led 16-7 with under eight minutes to play. A field goal with 18 ticks left the final points in a 17-16 decision.
Winning the close games was a point of emphasis for new head coach Mark Esch and Minnetonka in 2020. Another was putting athletes in positions where they can make plays.
At Mounds View on Oct. 16, quarterback Will Martin hit Tyler Lien for a 60-yard catch-and-run, the eventual winning score in a 7-3 final.
Minnetonka outgained Mounds View 186-134 in the win.
Joey Gendreau, like Lien, a quarterback for part of the 2019 season, sealed the win with an interception with 47 seconds remaining.
Martin and William Richman were ground gainers for Minnetonka with 43 and 25 yards, while Martin completed 6-of-11 passes for 91 yards.
Minnetonka (1-1) is at Shakopee (0-2) on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 42, HOLY FAMILY 8
Totaling nine rushing yards, moving the ball against Glencoe-Silver Lake proved to be quite difficult in a 42-8 loss in week two for Holy Family Catholic Oct. 16.
The Panthers tallied more than 300 rushing yards, getting four scores from Mitchel Jaskowiak.
Big plays plagued the Holy Family Catholic defense, which surrendered just nine first downs. Glencoe-Silver Lake had touchdowns of 82, 24, 23, and 10 in a 35-0 halftime lead.
The Fire turned the ball over three times through the air. Jacob Kirsch, who accounted for Holy Family Catholic's only points, an 8-yard run late in the fourth quarter, was 12-for-24 for 120 yards.
Carver Kasper (five catches, 55 yards) and Tien Foudray (three catches, 34 yards) were leading receivers for the Fire.
Litchfield, with wins over Glencoe-Silver Lake and Watertown-Mayer, is the week three opponent for Holy Family Catholic on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.