Will Martin was back at quarterback, and the Minnetonka offense needed his leadership often, as the Skippers improved to 4-1 on the season with a 23-20 Homecoming win over St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 1.
A crowd of more than 7,000 fans filled the stands, the hill, everywhere, at Einer Anderson Stadium in Minnetonka.
And they were treated to a dandy. A game with momentum swings, first the Skippers scoring 23 consecutive points, and then the Knights getting 13 points in what felt like a blink of an eye.
St. Michael-Albertville had four possessions in the second half, but with rain falling, the Skipper defense held strong. An Andrew McCalla sack and forced fumble late sealed the win.
A pair of Evan Swenson interceptions, his fifth and sixth of the season, led to 10 second-quarter points, a 16-7 lead at halftime for Minnetonka.
Joey Gendreau completed a double pass to Cade Conzemius for 23 yards to draw the Skippers within 7-6. Gendreau hauled in Martin passes of 17 and 22 yards in the second and third quarters for the 23-7 lead.
Martin, who missed two weeks, completed 10-of-18 passes in his return for 135 yards, adding 34 yards on the ground for Minnetonka.
Jacob McCalla rushed 21 times for 93 yards with Bret Worley adding 31 yards.
William Richman and Prentice Wheatley tallied 18 and 14 tackles to lead the Minnetonka defense.
The Skippers travel to Totino-Grace in week six on Friday, Oct. 8. The Eagles are winless at 0-5, having lost in recent weeks to Maple Grove, Centennial, Wayzata and Blaine.
ROBBINSDALE ARMSTRONG 49, CHANHASSEN 28
Not having allowed more than a touchdown in four games to start the season, Chanhassen had no answer defensively for Robbinsdale Armstrong, a 49-28 loss on Oct. 1.
Falcons quarterback Jamen Malone, who entered the contest with 800-plus passing yards, completed 17-of-32 attempts for a career-high 339 yards and three scores.
As a team, Robbinsdale Armstrong compiled 527 total yards with Reggie Carter rushing for 129 yards.
Overshadowed in the loss was a school-record 357 passing yards from Grant Muffenbier. Charlie Coenen had touchdown catches of 68 and 43 yards, finishing with seven receptions for 192 yards.
Josh Och also hauled in nine passes for 147 yards and a third-quarter score.
Despite three consecutive second-quarter drives each ending with a Malone passing touchdown, Chanhassen was within a score at halftime (28-21) and in the fourth quarter (34-28).
Och's nine-yard score capped an 80-yard drive, drawing the Storm to 34-28 with 9:28 left.
Carter added his third and fourth rushing touchdowns of the game, a 78-yard drive answering the Chanhassen score.
Gabe Porthan scored from one yard out on his first career rush for the Storm late in the first half down 28-21.
Chanhassen, without starting running back Brady Grandstaff for the season, was held to 74 yards on the ground. Maxwell Wood had 57 of those yards on nine rushes.
Tyrique Williams intercepted a pass in the first quarter for the Storm, while Alex Carstens (13), Porthan (12), Kurt Schaefer (nine), and John Dahl (eight) were tackle leaders.
Chanhassen (3-2) has a key section game at Waconia on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. The winner will have the inside track at the No. 3 seed in Section 2AAAAA behind Chaska and Mankato West.
DASSEL-COKATO 48, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Dassel-Cokato scored 28 points in less than four minutes, opening a game with Holy Family Catholic with a 35-point first quarter, en route to a 48-0 win on Oct. 1.
The contest was called in the third quarter due to lightning.
The Fire were held to negative passing yards, a total of 80 yards on 24 plays from scrimmage.
Dassel-Cokato scored three defensive touchdowns on an interception and two fumbles, returns of 20, 32 and 42 yards.
Eli Gillman, a University of Montana commit, added a trio of rushing scores of 72, 11 and 50 yards for the unbeaten Chargers (5-0).
Holy Family Catholic (0-5) got 46 and 31 rush yards from Michael Richelsen and DJ Pegues. Jacob Burlage had a forced fumble, while Richelsen and Jack Donavan were tackle leaders with seven and five.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Annandale (3-2) in week six on Friday, Oct. 8.