In a normal year, only seven teams across the Minnesota State High School Football League win their final game of the season.
2020 is not a normal year, and Minnetonka showcased that in the playoffs.
Securing their second win of the season Nov. 17 in a 7-3 road decision at Woodbury, the Skippers saw their campaign shutdown due to COVID concerns. A final game with St. Michael-Albertville canceled.
Minnetonka (2-5) won for the second time despite failing to score more than seven points in six of seven contests. The Skippers beat Mounds View 7-3 in week two; the same score in a playoff win over Woodbury.
It was the Minnetonka defense, led by Andrew McCalla, that stifled the Royals, recovering three fumbles and intercepting a pass. A defensive stand in the final minutes after Woodbury started a drive at the Skipper 20 sealed the win.
Minnetonka took a 7-0 lead on a Ben Tolkinen 23-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. After a missed Skipper field goal, Woodbury got on the board with a made kick with 20 seconds left before the break.
ROCKFORD 16, HOLY FAMILY 10
Holy Family Catholic was 12 minutes from upsetting second-seeded Rockford in the opening round of the Section 2AAA playoffs Nov. 17.
Trailing 10-0 into the final quarter, the Rockets scored 16 unanswered points to earn a fifth win, a 16-10 decision.
The Fire finished with a 1-6 record this season.
Quarterback Sam Zilmer threw a 15-yard touchdown pass with a two-point conversion drawing Rockford within 10-8 with five minutes on the clock.
The Rockets got the ball back, again putting together a scoring drive capped by a Zilmer rush from two yards out with 92 seconds remaining.
Holy Family Catholic led 10-0 at halftime on an 8-yard pass from Jacob Kirsch to Tien Foudray with Carver Kasper adding an extra point and a career-high 37 yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
The Fire, outgained 252 to 170, got 44 yards from Jakob Lenzmeier on the ground and 6-of-14 passing for 62 yards through the air from Kirsch. Foudray, who had an interception on defense, caught four balls for 25 yards with Kasper hauling in two passes for 37 yards.
Other leaders were Braylon Cummings (three rushes, 32 yards) as well as Tyler Pettibone, Ethan Livermore and Emiliano Corona each with a sack for the Fire.