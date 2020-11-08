Minnetonka entered week five with 24 total points scored. Edina had yet to score a touchdown in four weeks. A low-scoring game, coming down to the final minutes was expected, and that's exactly what happened Nov. 6.
A 13-0 lead through one quarter in favor of the Skippers, the Hornets put together two fourth-quarter drives, the winning score with 59 ticks left, in Edina's first win of the season 14-13.
George Sandven's 8-yard pass to Kalid Ahmed tied the game at 13. It was Sandven's first 200-yard passing game, completing 20-of-36 passes, five each to Ahmed, Brady Anderson, Jack Dickey, and Ayden Breyfogle.
After the initial go-ahead extra point was waved off due to a false start penalty, Christian Smith's second attempt split the uprights for the game-winning point.
A Will Martin 45-yard pass to Tyler Lien set-up a short 5-yard touchdown run by Ben Tolkinen to open the scoring at 7-0 in the first quarter.
@TylerLien5 pic.twitter.com/21lNmItxUR— Will Martin (@WillMartin_17) November 7, 2020
After an Edina 3-and-out, the ensuing punt was blocked by Skipper Andrew McCalla, a scoop-and-score from Andy Dill for the 13-0 advantage. The extra point, though, was missed wide, a key moment later in the game.
Minnetonka took possession of an Edina fumble at the Hornet 32 in the second quarter, a Tolkinen recovery, but was unable to convert before halftime.
Edina's Sawyer Anderson, who ran for 99 yards, opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard plunge.
Minnetonka (1-4) hosts Prior Lake in the regular season finale at home on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
MILACA 28, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Henry Truebenbach scored three times in the first half, rushes of one, two and 37 yards, as Milaca shutout host Holy Family Catholic 28-0 on Nov. 6 in Victoria.
The Wolves beat the Fire 20-0 in 2019.
No other game information was available.
Holy Family Catholic (1-4) concludes the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at one-win Watertown-Mayer.