While Eden Prairie’s 19-0 win over Minnetonka on Friday wasn’t always pretty, it was pretty good.
The Eagles’ defense, after all, limited the Skippers to just 100 yards of total offense.
In the all important second half – Eden Prairie led 9-0 after three quarters – Minnetonka counted just two first downs.
To be fair, the Skippers were without starting quarterback Luke Tollefson, who suffered a season-ending injury in last week’s loss to Saint Michael-Albertville.
Just enough
In the first half, Eden Prairie got in its own way.
On one drive, Eden Prairie fumbled twice. They recovered the first one, but lost a second fumble inside the Minnetonka 10-yard line.
On another drive, Eden Prairie was called for a motion penalty inside the Minnetonka 5-yard line. The drive ended with a 17-yard Connor Reynolds field goal.
The first half would end the same way, with Eden Prairie leading 3-0.
Catch
Eden Prairie opened the second half by driving the length of the field. It capped its drive with a 19-yard touchdown toss from David Warren-Mitchell to Cade Kramer (Kramer made a leaping catch on a perfectly thrown ball at the goal line).
The Eagles missed the extra point.
Early in the fourth quarter, Eden Prairie turned the ball over on downs when it failed to convert on fourth-and-goal from the Minnetonka 6-yard line (the Eagles’ fourth-down play resulted in a 7-yard loss).
Minnetonka, however, would squander its good fortune. On the first play after their big defensive stop, Eden Prairie’s Israel Mondragon intercepted an overthrown pass at the Minnetonka 34-yard line.
Eden Prairie would turn the turnover into three points as Reynolds connected on what might be the longest field goal in team history, 47 yards.
When asked about the strategy of attempting a 47-yard field goal in a 9-0 game, Grant talked of how high school rules differ from professional rules.
“If you miss in high school,” he said, “the other team takes over from the 20.”
Out of reach
Eden Prairie counted its final points of the game when Fred Zach scored on a 1-yard run.
Note: The touchdown was Zach’s sixth of the season.
As a team, Eden Prairie would run for 209 yards and pass for 122.
Kramer had the Eagles’ biggest day, catching four passes for 71 yards and one score.
The victory lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to 3-0. The loss dropped Minnetonka to 0-3.
The Skippers, starting sophomore Tyler Lien at quarterback, were held to 5-of-8 passing for 22 yards, and 78 yards on the ground. A total of 30 offensive plays for Minnetonka.
Ben Tolkinen, coming off a 100-yard performance in week two, rushed for 59 yards.
Sandler Tollefson and Elliot Ische had 12 and eight tackles, respectively, for the Skippers, who host Mounds View and Shakopee at home on Sept. 20 and 27.
Eden Prairie returns to action next Friday when it plays Shakopee at the Minnesota’s Vikings’ Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center Stadium in Eagan. Presale tickets will be available for purchase at Eden Prairie High School, details to come.
ANNANDALE 26, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 12
Holding top-10 Annandale to seven first-half points, Holy Family Catholic put together its best 24 minutes of the young season.
The next 12 minutes, though, were all Cardinals. Two short rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a score gave Annandale a 26-12 win on Sept. 13.
Nate Tinucci totaled 31 yards on 21 carries for the Fire on the ground, completing three passes for 78 yards, totaling a pair of touchdowns.
Tinucci's 33-yard pass to Jakob Lenzmeier drew Holy Family Catholic within 7-6 following a missed kick, the first extra-point attempt of the season.
Tinucci finished off the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Chris Bauer also hauled in a 36-yard catch with Nick Hendler leading the Fire with 36 rushing yards on nine carries.
Lucas Evans (39 yards), Rogan Kuser (2 yard) and Lucas Bachel (1 yard) scored rushing touchdowns for Annandale (3-0). Mitchell Sullivan also ran back a 55-yard punt return.
Bauer, Thomas Guyer and Tien Foudray had interceptions for the Fire defense. Top tacklers were Mark Roane (eight), Lucas Lembke (seven) and Bauer (seven).
Holy Family Catholic (0-3) is at Glencoe-Silver Lake on Friday, Sept. 20.