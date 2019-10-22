A 17-point lead early in the second quarter, Chanhassen found its grip on the Section 2-5A quarterfinal game loosening in the second half.
An opening drive third-quarter score for Bloomington Jefferson followed by a second drive to the Storm 2-yard line had the Jaguars within striking distance of tying the game.
That's when Chanhassen made its stand.
A stop on a run play. A pass break-up by cornerback PJ Velazquez. An overthrown fade. And finally on fourth down, safety Jackson Lakosky coming up and stripping the ball away from a receiver for the turnover on downs.
A 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter, Chanhassen (5-4) scored on back-to-back drives, advancing to the semifinal round of sections for the ninth consecutive season in a 34-13 win.
The Storm travel to second seed Mankato West (6-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Chanhassen has never beaten the Scarlets in six post-season meetings.
Big plays for the Storm were the difference against Bloomington Jefferson.
Charlie Coenen, who scored the first Chanhassen touchdown on an 83-yard run, caught a Jack Schaefer throw, avoiding Jaguar defenders en route to the end zone for a 55-yard score at 27-13.
Schaefer hit Landan Smith on a short route from two yards out for the clinching touchdown with 5:27 remaining at 34-13.
Chanhassen jumped out to a 17-0 lead on a 21-yard field goal from Eli Mau, the long Coenen run on a drive that started at the Storm 2-yard line and a 4-yard touchdown rush from Jason Collins.
Bloomington Jefferson, beaten 24-6 in week one by Chanhassen, didn't go away easily. Roosevelt Cage found paydirt at 17-7 on a well-orchestrated drive that saw star receiver Manny Montgomery catch two passes and drew two pass interference calls.
Mau's 37-yard field goal and a Velazquez interception extended the lead back to 20-7 at halftime.
LITCHFIELD 16, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 7
Facing second-seeded Litchfield in the Section 2-3A playoffs Tuesday, Holy Family Catholic, outgaining the Dragons 125-40 after 24 minutes, a 7-0 lead, fell in the quarterfinals 16-7.
Ben Alsleben scored twice in the second half for the Dragons.
Fire senior Nick Hendler led all rushers with 33 rushes for 134 yards, finding the end zone from three yards out late in the first half.
Litchfield beat Holy Family Catholic 40-14 in week five.
Hendler totaled 103 yards on 20 carries in the first half, the Fire picking up a pair of fourth-down conversions on the second-quarter scoring drive.
Holy Family Catholic, which posted a defensive shutout in the first half in a third consecutive game, got key stops on a fumble recovery from Seth Thompson in Fire territory and a strip of the ball from a sure-touchdown, and recovery, from Mark Roane.
Litchfield's go-ahead touchdown came on a 1-yard run with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter. Alsleben added the two-point conversion run at 8-7.
Holy Family Catholic used the hook-and-ladder play for a first-down pick-up in the fourth quarter, falling short of retaking the lead.
The Fire finished with a 1-8 record.