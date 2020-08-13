A mid-August family trip to Yellowstone National Park was supposed to be a precursor to the final high school football season at Chanhassen for Eli Mau.
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, would have been his last first day of practice as a member of the Storm.
The scheduled first game Sept. 3 Mau was set to played in front of a University of Minnesota coaching staff member.
Instead, Mau, along with teammates, and football and volleyball athletes across the state of Minnesota, must wait, with hopes of having a 2020 season begin in March 2021. A new hybrid third season developed by the Minnesota State High School League announced Aug. 4.
"We originally planned to go on vacation to Yellowstone, canceled it, and then rescheduled it with nothing really going on. It's definitely disappointing knowing next week practice won't start. We've been working the entire off-season, getting bigger, stronger, faster. We really think we're going to have a big year," Mau said.
Cullen Nelson, set to lead Chanhassen in his second season in 2020, now must rework the road ahead with his coaching staff and Chanhassen Athletic Director Cullen Bahn.
Nelson said the program will continue with picture day as planned rather than dealing with a snow-covered field or spring rain in March.
Additionally, there are plans for a Storm Football Saturday in late August or early September.
"We'll treat it like senior night, host our parent meeting at the same time. We really want to rally the football families, get people to invest in us as we prepare for the football season in six months," Nelson said.
What makes the announcement so challenging for some such as Mau is the recruitment piece. The 6'2" outside linebacker who recently bench pressed 350 pounds has been offered scholarships by multiple schools.
There's Minnesota-Duluth. Minnesota State University-Mankato, University of Mary, Bemidji State, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Augustana, and most recently Division I South Dakota State University.
Does not having a fall season impact the selection process for players such as Mau, and teammate Kenyatta Brannon -- who also has seven offers, including the Air Force Academy and Army West Point -- and other players such as Ryan Maschka and Mitchell Cummins?
"That's probably the most disappointing part. Not having that chance to show a couple of schools what I could do. They just wanted to see a game or two," Mau said. "It's also tough not being able to visit any campuses. Most of the conferences are canceling games. I'm sure the dead period (in contacting coaches) will be extended. I had plans to go to a bunch of Junior days last March, but I had to cancel some of them. It's been tough."
Mau, Chanhassen's varsity kicker since freshman season, coveted a linebacker spot on varsity as a sophomore. It never happened. He played on his grade-level team.
"I wanted so badly to play at my desired position, outside linebacker. When that didn't happen, it motivated me that off-season. I knew I needed to work harder. I really bought into Coach Nelson's words. He always told me I had a high ceiling, it just about putting in the work."
And work he has produced. Last February in addition to a 500-pound squat, Mau was the top performing linebacker at a high school combine at Training Haus at the Minnesota Vikings practice facility.
"We've had a lot of great linebackers come through our program. He's worked as hard, if not harder, than all of them," Coach Nelson said.
WORK TO DO
While there will be no games in 2020 for Minnesota high school football teams, the MSHSL has developed an optional fall training season for volleyball, football, and MSHSL-sanctioned spring sports.
All MSHSL member schools have the authority to provide the entire training season, offer a reduced training season, or choose not to offer a training season.
Football and volleyball programs can have 12 daily sessions between Sept. 14 and Oct. 3. Each sport will have the opportunity to have an organizational meeting and distribute equipment on a date to be selected prior to their fall training season.
At the discretion of school administration, students may participate simultaneously in approved fall sports and fall training seasons.
"You know, we had a plan going forward if there was a fall season, and obviously, that isn't happening. Right now we're waiting for Mr. Bahn to redo the schedule with soccer and stuff. We'll have fall practices for soccer, football and both lacrosse teams, so it's about figuring out a plan that works for all programs," Nelson said.
Bahn and Chaska High School Athletic Director Jon Summer were meeting this week to discuss a District philosophy for the fall training sessions.
Nelson said the hope is a plan is in place by Friday with communication being sent out to families shortly thereafter.
The challenge for football is storing equipment. Tradition practices are held on-campus where equipment is stored in the shed alongside the field. The logistics of moving practice to a site such as the Eastern Carver County Athletic Center dome space is unknown.
Tryouts, scrimmages versus other programs, jamborees, competitions, and captain’s practices are not allowed this fall for football and volleyball or spring sport training sessions.
MSHSL spring sports include badminton, baseball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse, softball, synchronized swimming, boys tennis, and track and field.
"For us, it's about keeping them engaged and fresh now that the season is six months away. Continuing to work on those fundamentals. We have the potential to have more guys playing on both sides of the ball than we ever had at my time at Chan, so we will use that time to find out where those kids best fit. A summer part II," Nelson said. "By the time we get back to doing something as a program it will have been five weeks since we've seen them last."
Nelson said an emphasis will be placed on individual coaching with the younger players in the program. He said workout sessions need to be short and crisp, keeping players engaged as they navigate potentially other sports and the start to a new school year.
Another piece Nelson wants from his coaching staff is that connection with the kids between now and the start to camp in March. As a teacher and parent, he wants to make sure all players are handling the adjustment well, check up on them with their schoolwork. Be somebody they can come to if needed.
LIGHTS CAMERA TACKLE
Having fall practice sessions will accomplish one other task -- getting some film on athletes for colleges. It won't be game highlights, but it's something rather than nothing.
Coach Nelson said he hopes to host one practice under the lights in the stadium, providing them with that "Friday night experience" once again.
The hope for Mau is to still be able to make some campus visits this fall, helping him narrow down his choices.
"As of now I'm going to wait and let it play out," Mau said of his college commitment.
Regardless of what happens this school year, the Storm players are one for all, and all for one.
"My teammates, they are guys I can lean on in the fourth quarter. I know they have my back. Guys I can look up and know they want the same thing I do. We're a real tight knit group. Great friends on and off the field. I wouldn't want to be on any other team than with these guys," Mau said.