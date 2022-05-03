The last few months for Alex Spillum have been full of regimented work with meals and workouts planned for him accompanied by plenty of uncertainty.
Spillum will get the chance to live out his dream of playing in the NFL, as he was invited on April 30 to attend the Green Bay Packers’ rookie mini camp in the first weekend of May.
After finishing up the season and his career at Coastal Carolina in December with a victory over Northern Illinois in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl, the Chanhassen native came back to the Twin Cities metro area to begin the next phase in reaching the NFL level.
Spillum trained six days a week in Eagan with six other athletes as part of the NFL draft process, doing recovery work like Pilates, yoga, weightlifting, conditioning and positional work as a defensive back throughout the week. His diet was also very regimented, as Spillum received 15 meals a week along with shakes after workouts.
“It was a grind but it was really fun,” Spillum said. I became really close with these guys and made the process more enjoyable for me and made me more excited to go in every day.”
In mid-March, Spillum participated in Coastal Carolina’s pro day with other athletes in front of all 32 NFL teams and some representatives from the Canadian Football League. He continued to train until the draft on April 28-30, but as the process continued he realized he might not hear his name called in the later rounds of the draft. The three teams Spillum was in the most contact with were the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.
That’s why it came as a surprise to Spillum when he heard from the Packers. He had no contact with anyone within the Green Bay organization, but was ecstatic when he was invited to rookie mini camp.
“I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in now where I get an opportunity to prove myself. I’ve worked my entire life for this moment, and going to the next level of football is a dream come true,” Spillum said.
Doubt and uncertainty is something Spillum is used to at this point in his football career. Unlike some high school prospects, the former Chanhassen quarterback and wide receiver had no college offers until he finished his senior season with the Storm. After making a difficult decision between North Dakota State and Coastal Carolina, he had to learn how to play defensive back in college with little experience at the position in high school.
Spillum feels that these moments in his football journey have prepared him for what is coming next and is thankful for everyone who has supported him throughout it. He leaves for the Packers’ rookie mini camp on Thursday, May 5. Most of these camps around the NFL take place over three days.
“I’ve always known this is what I wanted to do for my job. I know this isn’t a guarantee and I might need to pivot soon, but I’m hoping that I’m on my best performance this weekend and the team recognizes my skills and potential,” Spillum said. “I didn’t make it this far on my own. There've been a lot of people in this community who have helped me get to this point and definitely very fortunate to come up in this area.”