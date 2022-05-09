Chanhassen native Alex Spillum recently had the chance to live out his dream of playing in the NFL, after being invited to attend the Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp in the first weekend of May.
He spent the weekend learning a defensive playbook and meeting with coaches, but ultimately didn’t make the Packers’ roster.
Now Spillum is headed to a minicamp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers May 13-15
GREEN BAY
Despite it not working out the way he had hoped, the former Chanhassen Storm quarterback and wide receiver enjoyed the experience and learned a lot from just two days in Green Bay.
“I have no regrets with how it went,” Spillum said. “I did everything I had to do, it just didn’t work out for me this time.”
Spillum was one of 18 players trying out for one available roster spot. There is still a possibility of the Packers calling him later, but Spillum will now try to prove himself to the Tampa Bay organization.
After finishing up the season and his career at Coastal Carolina in December with a victory over Northern Illinois in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl, he came back to the Twin Cities metro area to begin the next phase in reaching the NFL level.
Spillum trained six days a week in Eagan with six other athletes as part of the NFL draft process, doing recovery work like Pilates, yoga, weightlifting, conditioning and positional work as a defensive back throughout the week. His diet was also very regimented, as Spillum received 15 meals a week along with shakes after workouts.
“It was a grind, but it was really fun,” Spillum said. I became really close with these guys and made the process more enjoyable for me and made me more excited to go in every day.”
PRO DAY
In mid-March, Spillum participated in Coastal Carolina’s pro day with other athletes in front of all 32 NFL teams and some representatives from the Canadian Football League. He continued to train until the draft on April 28-30, but as the process continued he realized he might not hear his name called in the later rounds of the draft. The three teams Spillum was in the most contact with were the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Doubt and uncertainty is something Spillum is used to at this point in his football career. Unlike some high school prospects, the former Chanhassen quarterback and wide receiver had no college offers until he finished his senior season with the Storm.
After making a difficult decision between North Dakota State and Coastal Carolina, he had to learn how to play defensive back in college with little experience at the position in high school.
Spillum feels that these moments in his football journey have prepared him for what is coming next and is thankful for everyone who has supported him throughout it.
“I’ve always known this is what I wanted to do for my job. I know this isn’t a guarantee and I might need to pivot soon, but I’m hoping that I’m on my best performance this weekend and the team recognizes my skills and potential,” Spillum said. “I didn’t make it this far on my own. There’ve been a lot of people in this community who have helped me get to this point and definitely very fortunate to come up in this area.”