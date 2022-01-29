Chanhassen won back-to-back games for the first time this season, improving to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the Metro West Conference in a 61-50 win over Waconia on Jan. 28.
The Storm outscored the Wildcats 34-21 in the second half.
Maxwell Woods (17), Will Schleicher (15) and Jaxon McDonald (14) were all in double figures for Chanhassen.
Noah Bonick netted 15 points for Waconia.
Next up for the Storm is a road game at Robbinsdale Cooper on Monday, Jan. 31.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Chaska 72, St. Louis Park 53
Brady Nicholson scored a game-high 32 points for Chaska, which won its third game in four contests in a 72-53 home victory over St. Louis Park on Jan. 28.
Chaska led 37-26 at halftime.
Dawson Rief (14), Cameron Walle (12) and Jakobe Lyles (11) were also in double figures for the Hawks.
Blake Anderson scored 14 points for the Orioles.
Chaska (4-12) is at Waconia on Monday, Jan. 31.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Waconia 76, Chanhassen 71
Waconia jumped out to a 46-24 lead at halftime before Chanhassen rallied with 47 second-half points in a 76-71 loss on the road on Jan. 28.
Callin Hake scored 35 points, topping the 500-mark for career rebounds, a program-record, for the Storm.
Ava Stier and Audrey Swanson led the Wildcats with 24 and 18 points, respectively.
Chanhassen also got 14 points from Madi Hicks and 11 from Lauren Arnold for the Storm.
Next up for the Storm, now 10-7 overall and 7-3 in the Metro West Conference, is a home game with Robbinsdale Cooper on Monday, Jan. 31.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chaska 72, St. Louis Park 44
Chaska improved to 9-0 in the Metro West Conference and 15-1 overall in a 72-44 win over St. Louis Park on Jan. 28.
The Hawks held the Orioles to 17 second-half points.
Mallory Heyer (18), Kendall Karrmann (11) and Kennedy Sanders (11) led the Hawks, which play No. 3 Minnetonka at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
BOYS HOCKEY: Chaska 7, New Prague 0
Scoreless through one period, Chaska found the net three times in the middle frame, adding four more goals in the third period in a 7-0 win over New Prague on Jan. 28.
The Hawks are 9-1 in the Metro West Conference and 13-5 overall.
Chaska, which has scored 31 goals in the last three games, got two goals each from Tanner Bruender and Sam Scheetz with Jack Seaverson adding a tally and two assists. Sam Rinzel finished with four assists.
Carter Wishart made 11 saves in the shutout.
Chaska is at Eastview on Wednesday, Feb. 2.