On the court again, playing an opponent for the first time in three weeks, Chanhassen showed Section 2-4A that despite their record, they aren't going to be an easy out in the playoffs.
The Storm came up a bucket short on March 12, falling 68-65 to Eden Prairie.
Chanhassen took its largest lead of the second half on a 3-pointer from Patrick Brick at 56-50 with eight minutes to play.
Eden Prairie rallied, a 3-point play from Will Foster, and dominating post play from sophomore Chiddi Obiazor, who netted a career-high 30 points.
Late baskets from Will Schleicher and Ben Giles, and a pair of missed free throws from the Eagles gave Chanhassen a potential tying possession in the closing seconds.
Giles led the Storm with 19 points, 4-for-7 on 3-pointers, with seven rebounds and three assists. Max Woods finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Schleicher was 7-for-11 from the field for 14 points.
Foster and Cole Tiran added 15 and 11 points for Eden Prairie (11-6).
Chanhassen will play in the regular season finale at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Minnetonka.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Holy Family Catholic 76, Breck School 54
At full strength again, Holy Family Catholic outscored Breck School 37-22 in the first half, finishing the regular season with a sixth win, a 76-54 home decision on March 12.
It was the first game in 10 days for the Fire, which voluntarily took a pause last weekend before having two opponents cancel on them this week.
Jake Kirsch, playing in his first game since Feb. 19, capped off a 14-point performance with a second-half slam dunk.
Senior Jake Kirsch putting an EXCLAMATION point on tonight’s win for @HFBasketball over Breck! 🔥 #gofire pic.twitter.com/Lgt6qgkXxs— Holy Family Catholic High School (@HolyFamilyFire) March 13, 2021
Boden Kapke and Noah Seck led Holy Family Catholic with 26 and 17 points.
Will Walker and Jaren Morton were top scorers for Breck School with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Section 5AA playoffs begin next week for the Fire (6-9).
BOYS HOCKEY: Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, South St. Paul 0
Southwest Christian/Richfield dominated on the short chart -- 40-16 -- and on the scoreboard, a 6-0 regular season finale over South St. Paul on March 12 in Richfield.
The Stars enter the Section 2A playoffs next week with an 11-5 record.
Seniors Ryan Odefey and Matt Steussi staked SWCR to a 2-0 lead through two periods before a four-tally third period, which included two goals from Andrew Erhart, completed the scoring.
Joey Michelizzi had three assists with Steussi adding two assists with his goal and team leader in goals, Caleb Bendell, also finishing with a score and helper.
Max Lavin, in net for the first time since Feb. 13, posting his first shutout of the season with 16 saves.