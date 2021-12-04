A low-scoring first half, just 43 combined points, Chanhassen used a 49-point final 18 minutes to pull away from Holy Family Catholic in the boys basketball opener Dec. 3 by a 70-57 score.
Maxwell Woods was one of four Storm players in double figures with a team-high 21 points.
Chanhassen, without Will Schleicher and Tyrique Williams, used a team approach to slow down Holy Family Catholic's big-man duo of Boden Kapke and Judah Land. Kapke finished with a game-high 22 points with Braylon Cummings also in double figures with 10 for the Fire.
Jaxon McDonald (15), Braden Barger (11), Eli Sweeney (11), and Patrick Brick (eight) were other leading scorers for the Storm.
Chanhassen is at Edina on Thursday, Dec. 9, while Holy Family Catholic played St. Louis Park on Saturday, Dec. 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Eastview 79, Chaska 69 OT
Tied at 61 after 36 minutes of regulation, Eastview outscored host Chaska 18-8 in overtime, winning the boys basketball season opener 79-69 on Dec. 3.
The Hawks lost despite four players in double figures led by Brady Nicholson with 22 points.
Chaska led 30-27 at halftime.
Kenji Scales (19), Kayser Hassan (18) and Dylan Omweno (18) paced the Lightning in the victory.
Cameron Walle netted a career-high 19 points for Chaska with Matthew Kallman and Maddox Foss adding 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Chaska is at Minnetonka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 80, Prior Lake 68
A balanced attack with four players in double figures, a guard-heavy Minnetonka squad ran away with an 80-68 home win over Section 2AAAA opponent Prior Lake in the season opener on Dec. 3.
Jordan and Jalen Cain netted 21 and 12 points for the Skippers, while Andy Stefnowicz and Ibrahim El-Amin finished with 19 and 15 points.
Minnetonka trailed 36-33 at halftime, scoring 47 second-half points.
Malcolm Jones scored a team-high 26 points in the paint for the Lakers.
Minnetonka hosts Chaska at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Blake School 71, Southwest Christian 68
Despite a game-high 31 points from Nick Burke, Southwest Christian fell in a one-possession game at Balek School, 71-68, on Dec. 3.
Brayden Zimmerman, one of four players back from last season along with Burke, added 12 points for the Stars.
Grayson Okoronkwo finished with a team-high 29 points for the Bears.
Southwest Christian hosts Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Southwest Christian 57, Blake School 29
A five-point lead at halftime, Southwest Christian outscored Blake School 37-14 in the second half, winning 57-29 on Dec. 3 in the home opener.
The Stars (1-1) got a game-high 27 points from Chloe Brunsberg.
Mehlayna Straub added 12 points for Southwest Christian.
Blake's top scorer was Rabi Michael-Crushshon with 11 points.
Southwest Christian is at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Holy Family 74, Maranatha Christian 63
Nicole Bowlin finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Holy Family Catholic's 74-63 win at Maranatha Christian on Dec. 3.
The Fire are 3-1 overall.
Sophia Hall added 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Holy Family Catholic, which led 33-27 at halftime.
Lucy Hertel and Jocelyn Land were also in double figures with 11 each.
As a team, Holy Family Catholic had 12 steals and 48 rebounds.
Next up is a road game for the Fire at Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.