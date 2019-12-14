Three second-period goals sent Holy Family Catholic girls hockey to its ninth win of the season, a 3-0 home win over New Prague Dec. 13.
The Fire outshot the Trojans 55-4 for the game, including 23-2 in the second period.
Maeve Kelly, Cecily Cronin and Olivia Paidosh on the power play were goal scorers for Holy Family Catholic. Taylor Koeppl had assists on the first and third goals.
Jillian Oncay posted her first career shutout, stopping all four shots for Holy Family Catholic, which is at Orono at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Farmington 80, Minnetonka 61
Farmington scored 50 points in the first half, handing Minnetonka its third loss in four games, in a 80-61 decision in Dakota County Dec. 13.
The Tigers had seven players score eight or more points led by Isaac Ask with 23 points.
Minnetonka outscored Farmington 34-30 in the second half, getting a game-high 25 points from Riley O'Connor. Cam Steele also netted double digits with 14 points.
The Skippers host top-five Eastview on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Holy Family vs Maranatha Christian
No score reported.