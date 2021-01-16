Chaska/Chanhassen wrestling opened the 2021 season with a 1-3 team, defeating Spectrum 60-6 at the Monticello Triangular Jan. 15.
The Storm Hawks nearly went 2-0 on the night, dropping a 38-36 decision to the host Magic.
Ben Pierce, Josh Schmidt, Michael Gillette, Graceson Bosch, and Carson Turner each recorded their first varsity wins in the first week.
In the season opener Jan. 14 at New Prague, Chaska/Chanhassen lost 47-25 to Glencoe-Silver Lake and 55-9 to the host Trojans.
Stevie Dragos, ranked No. 10 at 106 pounds, won a 6-5 decision in the dual with New Prague. In a match-up of No. 1 Nick Novak against No. 4 PJ Velazquez of Chaska/Chanhassen, Novak prevailed 5-3 a month after Novak won 1-0 in an out-of-state tournament.
The Storm Hawks host Dassel-Coato and Mankato East on Jan. 21.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Holy Family 9, Hutchinson 1
Eight different Holy Family Catholic skaters scored with Maddy Helmstetter and Libby Kamp combining for nine assists in a 9-1 home win over Hutchinson in the season opener Jan. 15 in Victoria.
Kayla Woytcke scored twice with two assists with Helmstetter (goal, five assists) and Kamp (goal, four assists) leading the Fire offense.
Holy Family Catholic led 4-1 and 8-1 at the two intermissions.
Maddy Seifert gave Hutchinson an early 1-0 lead, the only shot to beat Fire goaltender Sedona Blair.
Other Fire goal scorers were MacKenzie Moss, Brenna Westerhaus, Grayson Limke, Justina Valentini, and Olivia Paidosh.
Hannah Ladwig made 47 saves for the Tigers in the season opener.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Orono at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
NORDIC SKI: Metro West Skate
Ben Scheller was one of four Chaska/Chanhassen skiers to finish in the top 10 of the season opening Metro West Conference Nordic skate event Jan. 15 at Elm Creek Reserve.
Scheller posted the third-fastest boys time in 13 minutes, 53.2 seconds, followed by teammate Bennett Adams in eighth place in 14:28.2.
The Storm Hawks were third of six league teams with a score of 252. St. Louis Park was first with 279 points with Bloomington in second at 253.
Cole Donahe and Sam Wilmot were 12th and 13th overall in 15:01.3 and 15:01.4.
Chaska/Chanhassen had four skiers in the top 13 as well in the girls race, placing third overall with a team score of 247. St. Louis Park edged Bloomington 281-260 for the team top finish.
Seniors Anika Sather and Ellen Adams were seventh and eighth, respectively, for the Storm Hawks in times of 16:49.7 and 17:06.1. Izzy Roemer and Meghan Pierson followed in 12th and 13th in 17:34.3 and 17:35.4.
The next event is Jan. 21 at Hyland Hills in Bloomington.