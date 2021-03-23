Spring is in the air and that means it’s time to play ball! Registration is open on Chanhassen Athletic Association’s (CAA) brand new website for the following baseball and softball programs:
- Coach Pitch (ages 5-6)
- Machine Pitch (ages 7-8)
- Player Pitch (ages 9-18)
- K/1/2 Coach Pitch
- 8U Machine Pitch
- 10U Fastpitch
- 12U Fastpitch
Kids will meet new friends, learn sportsmanship, how to be a part of a team, develop skills, and most importantly have fun. The CAA serves the cities of Carver, Chanhassen, East Union, and Victoria. To get more information and to register, visit www.chanathleticassociation.com. Otherwise, Like them on Facebook at CAA Baseball/Softball.