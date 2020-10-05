Nick Gilles is just a sophomore, but the Minnetonka cross country runner is already a Lake Conference champion.
Gilles outkicked Eden Prairie’s Alex Gutierrez, a winning time of 16:03.30, a difference of 1.4 seconds, to claim the individual title Oct. 3 at Gale Woods Farm.
Minnetonka was the team champion in the girls race with 52 points, just ahead of Edina (58) and Wayzata (63).
Maya Mor was second overall for the Skippers girls in a time of 17:51.4. Joining her on the all-conference team were Ella Graham in seventh place (18:45.70), Kate LeBlanc in 11th place (18:59.5) and Avery Marasco-Johnson in 14th place (19:08.7).
Wayzata topped No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie 49-58 for the boys title with Minnetonka in third place with 73 points.
Senior Josh Koehnen was fourth for Minnetonka (16:13.8) with senior Austin Hunter also all-conference in 13th place (16:29.8).
REMATCH SUCCESS
A rematch from one of two losses this season for eighth-ranked Minnetonka, a strong statement from the Skippers resulted in a 3-1 win over No. 9 Wayzata Sept. 29.
The Skippers are 6-2-1 in the Lake Conference in second place behind Edina.
First-half tallies from Claire Carver and Gabbie Ryan, an assist from Payton Mahady on a corner kick, staked Minnetonka to an early lead.
Wayzata, which rallied with the final two goals in the first meeting, did not score until the final seven seconds. By that time, the Skippers had extended its lead with an unassisted score from Marli Bertagnoli.
Scoreless at halftime, Minnetonka took a short-lived lead, finishing with a 1-1 tie against last-place Eden Prairie on Oct. 1.
Avryn List gave the Skippers a 1-0 advantage in the 52nd minute.
Less than three minutes later, Lauren Becker from Megan Timmerman knotved the contest at one for the Eagles.
Maddie Schultz of Minnetonka and Mackenzie Brooks of Eden Prairie were credited with six and seven saves, respectively. It was the 10th consecutive one-goal decision or draw between the two teams.
CONFERENCE TITLE AT PLAY
One week to play, three teams in the Lake Conference are separated by a single point in boys soccer standings.
Minnetonka, with its 1-0 win at Eden Prairie Oct. 1, is tied with Edina for second place at 7-2 with 21 points. Wayzata leads the conference with a 7-1-1 record and 22 points.
Both Skipper losses have come against the Trojans.
Minnetonka senior Dylan Olson netted his team-leading 17th goal of the season in the second half versus Eden Prairie. The Skippers totaled 12 shots on goal in the win.
Eden Prairie goaltender Steven Mattison was credited with 11 saves. The Eagles did not register a shot on net over the 80 minutes.
It was the sixth consecutive victory over the Eagles for Minnetonka.
Olson’s free kick from 25 yards out with around 10 minutes to play was the winning score.