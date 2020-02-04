Callin Hake became the fourth Chanhassen girls basketball in program history to reach 1,000 career points last month.
Add senior Tori Tollefson to the list.
Tollefson reached the plateau in a 71-43 road win at Bloomington Jefferson on Feb. 4, scoring 17 points. Chanhassen led 42-20 at halftime.
Callin Hake and Julia Gronholz were in double figures for the Storm with 21 and 12 points with Madi Hicks finishing with seven.
Emily Roach scored 14 points for the Jaguars.
Chanhassen, winners of three straight, 10-10 overall and 5-3 in the Metro West Conference, is at St. Louis Park on Friday Feb. 7.
CHASKA 87, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 62
Chaska moved two games clear in the win column ahead of St. Louis Park and Robbinsdale Cooper in the Metro West Conference, pulling away from Benilde-St. Margaret in an 87-62 home win Feb. 4.
The Hawks, which led 39-30 at the break, are 7-0 in the league standings.
Mallory Heyer dominated down low with her athleticism, netting a game-high 27 points for Chaska.
Kennedy Sanders and Ashley Schuelke added 13 and 12 points with Kendall Karrmann scoring seven consecutive points before halftime for the Hawks.
Patience Williams led the Red Knights with 23 points.
Chaska (17-4) hosts four-win Bloomington Jefferson on Friday, Feb. 7.
WATERTOWN-MAYER 60, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 39
You'd have to go a ways back to find the career assists record holder for Southwest Christian girls basketball.
A decade and a half to be exact.
On Tuesday in a 60-39 loss at Watertown-Mayer, current Star Lily Schwen set a new career assists record with 441, besting the old mark of 439 from Kylie Dirks (2001-2005).
Southwest Christian led 19-12 before a 24-6 run to close the half gave Watertown-Mayer the double-digit lead at 36-25.
The Stars managed just 14 second-half points, seven of those coming right away as Southwest Christian pulled within 36-32 on a Chloe Brunsberg 3-pointer and two fields goals from Hannah Schwarz.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz led the Stars with 10 points each followed by Schwen with eight points and Brunsberg with seven.
Maggie Czinano was dominant for the Royals with a game-high 33 points.
Southwest Christian (11-7) hosts Mayer Lutheran and Concordia Academy on back-to-back days on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6-7.
MINNETONKA 55, EDINA 49
Minnetonka chalked up another win over a Section 2-4A opponent, a 55-49 home victory over Edina on Feb. 4.
The Skippers are 3-4 in the Lake Conference and 13-7 overall.
Emma Dasovich continued to lead the Skippers, a team-high 15 points. Desiree Ware added 12 points followed by Sophie Hayden and Molly Oehme with nine each and Ellah Durkee with eight.
Caiya Wulf was the game's top scorer with 20 points for Edina.
Minnetonka hosts fourth-ranked St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday, Feb. 6.