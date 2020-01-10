Callin Hake became the fourth Chanhassen girls basketball player to record 1,000 career points, netting 29 in a 94-73 loss at home to St. Louis Park on Jan. 9.
Hake, a sophomore, needed 20 points into the contest for the milestone.
Lauren Shiffett is the program's all-time scorer with 1,256 points. Martha Kuderer, who played her senior year at Chanhassen after a transfer from Eden Prairie, finished with 1,137 points.
Danielle Gitzen, who finished her collegiate career at Missouri State last March, a deep NCAA Tournament run, had a total of 1,118 points at Chanhassen.
The Storm loss was the first in three Metro West Conference contests. Chanhassen netted 40 points in the first half for a second consecutive night.
Kendall Coley scored 28 points for St. Louis Park with Raegan Alexander adding 22 points.
Chanhassen (6-7) is at Waconia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 73, DELANO 58
Abbey Fink scored a team-high 19 points as Holy Family Catholic won 73-58 over Delano to improve to 1-1 in the Wright County Conference.
The Fire (9-5) had seven different players score six or more points including 13 from Grace Elander. Lucy Hertel and Sophi Hall each had nine points as well.
Olivia Jaunich finished with a game-high 25 points for Delano.
Next up is a road game at Hutchinson on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.
MINNETONKA 49, EDINA 41
Minnetonka has started slow at times, but finished strong. That was the recipe for success in a 49-41 road win at Edina on Jan. 10.
Tied at 23 at halftime, a 14-2 run to begin the second half put the Skippers up for good in the Lake Conference victory.
Ellah Durkee led all scorers with 13 points with Sophie Haydon with 12 for Minnetonka (9-4).
Ella Campbell also scored 13 points for the Hornets (6-7).
Next up for the Skippers is a Tuesday, Jan. 14 road contest at St. Michael-Albertville.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 60, MAYER LUTHERAN 55
Tied at 54 with under two minutes to play, shots didn't fall for Mayer Lutheran, free throws did for victorious Southwest Christian in a 60-55 road victory Jan. 9.
The Stars were 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final 30 seconds.
No lead bigger than five points throughout, the tandem of Greta and Hannah Schwarz, who netted 19 and 14 points, respectively, were the difference for six-win Southwest Christian.
Lily Schwen added 11 points with Emily Wilson scoring a career-high seven points.
Morgan Chmielewski kept the Crusaders in the game, draining a 3-pointer late to pull Mayer Lutheran within one at 52-51. She had a team-high 17 points.
Southwest Christian, at 4-2 in the Minnesota River Conference, is tied with Jordan and Mayer Lutheran for second place behind unbeaten Belle Plaine at 6-0.
The Stars are at Jordan at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.