Chanhassen matched the second highest point total in a game in its 11-year girls basketball history, a 99-63 win at Benilde-St. Margaret on Feb. 14.
The Storm scored 110 points in a victory over Waconia in 2014, the following year putting up 99 against the Wildcats.
Chanhassen led the Red Knights 56-36 at halftime as four of five starters finished the game in double figures led by Callin Hake with 26 points.
Hake, with 1,246 career points, is 10 points shy of the program record set by Lauren Shifflett set in 2013. She will get the chance at the record Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Chaska High School.
Joining Hake in double figures were seniors Tori Tollefson and Julia Gronholz with 20 and 19 points followed by Ella Brastad with 11 and Madi Hicks with nine.
Sophie Coleman and Patience Williams were top scorers for Benilde-St. Margaret with 20 and 18 points.
Chanhassen (11-12) has won four of the last six games into the final week of the regular season at Chaska and Robbinsdale Cooper.
CHASKA 93, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 36
Mallory Heyer matched her career-high, scoring 35 points as Chaska improved to 10-0 in the Metro West Conference in a 93-36 win at Bloomington Kennedy Feb. 14.
With the victory, the Hawks gained at least a share of the league title. Chaska has remaining home games with Chanhassen on Feb. 18 and St. Louis Park on Feb. 21, needing a win in just one to win the title outright.
Chaska, winners of 11 straight, 20-4 overall, held Bloomington Kennedy to nine points over the final 18 minutes.
In total, 12 players hit the varsity floor with Kaylee Van Eps and Kennedy Sanders with 18 and 11 points, respectively. Kendall Karrmann added nine points for the Hawks.
Isabelle Miller scored 11 points for two-win Bloomington Kennedy.
JORDAN 67, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 47
Jordan notched win No. 10 in the Minnesota River Conference, handing Southwest Christian its sixth consecutive loss in a 67-47 decision on Feb. 14 in Chaska.
The Stars are 7-6 into Monday's make-up contest with league champion Belle Plaine, part of a three-game week for Southwest Christian to conclude the regular season.
Against Jordan, the Stars fell behind 31-16 at halftime.
Greta Schwarz and Lily Schwen led Southwest Christian with 11 and 10 points.
Makenna Johnson was the game's top scorer with 17 points.
HUTCHINSON 68, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 51
No game information available.
MINNETONKA vs BUFFALO
No score available.