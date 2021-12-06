An eight-point lead with more than eight minutes to play in the first half, Chanhassen went cold from the field, adding four free throws before halftime. Yet when the horn rang, the Storm still led by eight, a 23-15 advantage.
"Our effort was great and our defense is really picking up. If we do that we're going to win a lot of games," Chanhassen senior Macy Sweetser said.
Through two games, both wins, the Storm girls basketball team is allowing teams to score 23.5 points per game. At the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School on Dec. 4, Chanhassen won 44-30 over Lakeville South.
The Cougars were held to 15 points in each of the two halves.
Sweetser is in her fourth varsity season for the Storm. This season represents the first time the Chanhassen post has had a head coach in back-to-back seasons.
A coach that was a standout at the high school and collegiate levels in the paint herself.
"Me and Avery (Linder). We go at it in practice. She'll jump in and show us different post moves," Sweetser said of second-year Storm head coach Kayla Walsh, who played at Wayzata High School and Winona State University.
Sweetser finished with four points in the game, but her impact was felt in more ways. Her presence in the lane forced Lakeville South into long shots. Nothing came easy for the Cougars.
"I'm looking for my shot more. When I first started I would plant myself in the blocks, but now I'm moving around the offense. I'll go out and then come back in. I feel way more comfortable now," Sweetser said.
Chanhassen, behind 19 points from Callin Hake, voted player of the game, extended the halftime lead to 34-17. The advantage never dipped below 10 points.
Madi Hicks and Lauren Seubert added seven and six points for the Storm.
Chanhassen plays three times over an eight-day stretch starting with a road game at Wayzata on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
"These senior girls, these girls I've grown up with together the last four years, so I'm really excited to have a chance to play with them one more time," Sweetser said.