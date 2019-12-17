Madi Hicks sank a hole-in-one at the State Golf Tournament in 2018. Bouncing a tee shot from the green into the cup.
On Tuesday, the Chanhassen sophomore did something similar, though her basketball shot was nothing but net.
Clinging to a 77-75 lead, under a minute to play, out of a timeout, a pair of passes found Hicks open on the wing. She did not hesitate, a clinching 3-pointer in an 83-78 win over Buffalo Dec. 17.
"I got nervous when (Madi) shot that. We were running our stall play, looking for a foul maybe. She was wide open and she has the confidence to take that shot. That was the winner really. That was a huge shot," Chanhassen captain Julia Gronholz said.
Chanhassen fell behind by as many as 13 points early in the second half as an 8-0 run before the break was followed by a traditional 3-point play and inside bucket at 43-30.
That's when the Storm turned up the defensive pressure. And Callin Hake took over. A 21-8 run for Chanhassen capped by five straight points from Gronholz had the Storm up 51-50.
"In the locker room we talked about our defense. We were allowing them to drive to the basket. How we had to stay at home and trust our defense. Offensively we started moving the ball, not forcing any shots. Driving to the basket, finding the open girl," Gronholz said.
Hake netted 14 of her game-high 26 points in the stretch, a 3-pointer ending the Buffalo run.
When Hake went to the bench with four fouls with under nine minutes to play, eventually fouling out late, Gronholz went to work. She hit a 3-pointer then went inside for two.
Gronholz, who scored a 27-point career game Dec. 6 in Maplewood, backed it up with 25 points in the win.
Maybe most importantly it's how Gronholz is tallying points in her senior season. Primarily an outside shooter as a sophomore, she's evolved into an all-around offensive player as well as the team's top rebounder.
"I think partly it's doing what the team needs, but it's my senior year, I want to be versatile. I want to go out and do everything from my team," Gronholz said. "I'm having a lot of fun. I'm really working on being more consistent. Last year I'd have an 18-point game and then the next game score eight. Being more consistent is something I am striving for."
In addition to the 3-pointer, Hicks, who scored 10 points, added a pair of clinching free throws in the final seconds.
Tori Tollefson finished with 11 points for Chanhassen with Ella Brastad putting the Storm on top 62-56 on a pair of 3-pointers with a steal in between.
The Storm hit seven 3-pointers, four in the second half.
"We hit a three and we were straight-faced about it in the first half. That's something we talked about in the locker room. Let your emotions out. Be pumped up for your teammate. I think that really got us going there in the second half," Gronholz said.
Chanhassen, which celebrated Coach Arthur Crutch's birthday after the game, including a happy birthday tune from Hake over the loud speaker, is now 3-3 overall into the pre-Christmas finale at Shakopee at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Storm also play at St. Michael-Albertville for two games Dec. 27 and 28, replacing the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester.
"In practice we're definitely focusing on stepping out of our comfort zones. Not just doing drills to do drills. We've been pushing energy on the court, and the bench is providing a lift for us with their spirit. We're starting to hit our stride right now at the right time," Gronholz said.