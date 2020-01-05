Chanhassen put up 49 points in the first half, opening up the Metro West Conference with an 80-41 win over Bloomington Kennedy Jan. 3.
Callin Hake scored 27 points for the Storm with Julia Gronholz adding 13 points and Tori Tollefson with 10 points.
Madi Hicks, Ella Brastad and Macy Sweester each scored eight points as well for the Storm, which snapped a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 overall.
Next up for Chanhassen is Bloomington Jefferson in a home contest on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.
MINNETONKA
Minnetonka picked up right where they left off in 2019, scoring a 65-51 road win at Moorhead on Jan. 4.
A 45-point first half, the Skippers got defensive over the final 18 minutes, holding the Spuds to 16 points.
Minnetonka, winners of five of the last six games, continued to be balanced in scoring, getting double-digit efforts from Emma Dasovich (13 points), Ellah Durkee (12 points) and Sophie Haydon (12 points). Desiree Ware also added nine points for the Skippers (8-3).
Samantha Zimmerman netted 30 points for Moorhead, which was playing just its seventh game of the season.
Next up for the Skippers is Eden Prairie on the road at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Hanging with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted for much of the game, Southwest Christian came up short, a 73-63 decision on Jan. 3 in its first time on the court in two weeks.
Lily Schwen was one point off her season-best total, scoring 22 points for the Stars.
Southwest Christian, which trailed 31-26 at halftime, also got 14 points from Hannah Schwarz and 13 points from Chloe Brunsberg.
The combo of CJ Decker and Alexa Schumann netted 49 points for Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (8-3).
Southwest Christian (4-4) hosts Le Sueur-Henderson at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.