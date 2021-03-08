Welcoming back leading scorer Callin Hake, Chanhassen won two games to reach the .500 mark for the first time this season. A one-point loss at Benilde-St. Margaret on Saturday, March 6, has the Storm at 7-8 overall into the final week of the regular season.
Hake, sidelined for two weeks, returned to score 13 of her team-high 19 points in the second half as Chanhassen rallied from a 34-28 deficit to win 71-64 on Monday, March 1 in Buffalo.
Madi Hicks spurred a 43-31 second-half run with all 15 of her points down the stretch. Freshman Lauren Arnold netted her sixth double-digit effort of the season with a career-high 15 points, while Mackenzie Sapp added nine points.
Buffalo forward Jordan Anderson led all scorers with 24 points.
Chanhassen blew out future Metro West Conference opponent New Prague over the first 18 minutes March 5, a 48-14 advantage, in a 77-40 victory.
Hake scored 23 points, while the Storm were impressive from the free-throw line, converting 28-of-31 attempts.
Twelve different Chanhassen players scored including Hicks with 18 and Taylor Laube with 10.
The Storm, scheduled to finish out the Metro West Conference schedule on March 13 at Bloomington Jefferson, are 5-6 in league play after falling 50-49 to Benilde-St. Margaret on March 6.
Hake (14), Hicks (nine), Arnold (six), Sapp (six), Laube (six), and Avery Linder (six) were top scorers for Chanhassen.
The Storm, down seven points at one point in the second half, tied the game at 49 on a pair of Arnold free throws with two minutes to play.
Chanhassen had three looks in the closing possessions, a foul with 5.9 seconds left resulting in the winning free throw from Red Knights' McKenzie Wells.
Chanhassen won 67-66 in the first meeting of the season, a last-minute winner from Hake.
A contest with St. Michael-Albertville set for Wednesday, March 10, has been cancelled. It is the same story with Edina on March 11.
Remaining games: Saturday, March 13: Bloomington Jefferson
MINNETONKA
Victories over Edina, St. Michael-Albertville and Bloomington Jefferson moved seventh-ranked Minnetonka to 12-4 on the season.
A two-point deficit at halftime, the Skippers rallied by holding visiting St. Michael-Albertville to 23 second-half points in a 64-59 win on March 4.
Minnetonka ended the Lake Conference season with a 9-3 record for sole possession of second place ahead of No. 10 Eden Prairie and Wayzata. Top-ranked Hopkins, which has handed the Skippers' two of its four losses, was 12-0.
Balanced scoring helped Minnetonka versus STMA with double-digit efforts from Ki'ani Lockett (16 points), Ellah Durkee (10) and Sophie Haydon (10). Three other players led by Nora Francois netted six of more points.
Minnetonka started the week with a solid defensive effort in a 52-36 win over Edina, a potential first-round match-up in Section 2-4A play on March 16.
No Hornet scored more than seven points.
Minnetonka had nine players on the scoresheet led by Lockett (16), Desiree Ware (nine), and Molly Oehme (eight).
Emma Dasovich scored a career-high 20 points in a 71-30 home win over Bloomington Jefferson March 6. The Skippers led 45-14 at halftime.
Remaining games: Thursday, March 11: 3A No. 1 Becker; Saturday, March 13: Moorhead
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
It was a week to forget against Class 3A Wright County Conference teams for Holy Family Catholic, lopsided losses at Hutchinson on March 2 (76-51) and home to Waconia on March 5 (80-44).
Contests with Orono on March 6 and Delano on March 8 were cancelled.
One bright spot was the return of Sophi Hall after a two-game absence, the sophomore finishing with a triple-double, 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks. Nicole Bowlin added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Berkley Neubauer and Reagan Cizek were leading Fire scorers versus Hutchinson with 16 and 11 points.
Remaining games: Thursday, March 11: Mound-Westonka; Saturday, March 13: at Southwest Christian
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Southwest Christian defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted to begin the week before falling to Litchfield and Belle Plaine and are now 7-9 into the final week of the regular season.
The Stars tied Norwood Young America for third place in the Minnesota River Conference with 6-5 records.
Chloe Brunsberg netted 23 points as Southwest Christian converted 16 foul shots in a 58-38 road win at HLWW on March 1. Hannah and Greta Schwarz each had seven rebounds, combining for 15 points as well.
In a 49-38 road loss at Litchfield on March 4, Mehlayna Straub was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and 2-for-3 from the field in scoring a career-high eight points. Brunsberg finished with 11 points with Kaylee Wanless with six points.
Brunsberg was 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, a team-high 22 points for the Stars, in a 57-50 matinee defeat to co-Minnesota River Conference champion Belle Plaine on March 6.
Belle Plaine and Mayer Lutheran will share the title with 10-1 league records.
Sarah Lenz's 24 points and nine rebounds helped Belle Plaine pull away from a 23-21 halftime lead at Southwest Christian.
Hannah Schwarz added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Stars.
Remaining games: Thursday, March 11: at Brooklyn Center; Saturday, March 13: Holy Family Catholic