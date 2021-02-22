Three victories in a four-game stretch has surging Chanhassen one game out of second place in the Metro West Conference with three contests remaining.
Digging a 37-21 hole in the first half at Bloomington Kennedy on Feb. 19, the Storm outscored the Eagles 43-25 over the final 18 minutes in a 64-62 win.
Chanhassen was without leading scorer Callin Hake, who recently had put together a pair of 30-point games.
Chanhassen trailed 61-53 with under four minutes to play.
The trio of Mackenzie Sapp (17 points), Madi Hicks (15) and Lauren Arnold (14) led the rally for the Storm. In total, nine different players scored, including freshman Kate Drury in her varsity debut with five points.
The 17 points from Sapp was a career high, topping a previous best of 13 in the season opener against Waconia.
Hicks drew Chanhassen within 62-61 with a 3-pointer from a Sapp assist. A pair of Arnold free throws with 2:13 to play gave the Storm the lead for good.
Bloomington Kennedy had two last looks, a pair of rebounds from Ella Brastad resulting in a foul and free throw for the 64-62 final.
Chanhassen's comeback spoiled a career night from Kennedy's Ashley Burchette, who finished with 37 points.
Chanhassen is now 5-4 in the Metro West Conference and 5-6 overall.
The Storm host current second-place team St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in the lone game of the week.
Earlier in the week, Chanhassen fell to third-ranked Chaska 85-55 on Feb. 16. Hake (21), Hicks (10) and Brastad (10) led the Storm in scoring. The Hawks led 47-27 at halftime.
CHASKA
Third-ranked Chaska clinched at least a share of the Metro West Conference title despite three games remaining with a pair of lopsided wins over Chanhassen (85-55) and St. Louis Park (72-33) last week.
The Hawks are 9-0 in the Metro West Conference into Tuesday's home contest with Benilde-St. Margaret.
Chaska had four players in double figures against Chanhassen led by Mallory Heyer with 29 points.
Kennedy Sanders (19), Kaylee Van Eps (15) and Kendall Karrmann (11) were other leading scorers for the Hawks.
Chaska completed the season sweep of St. Louis Park on Feb. 19 behind 31 points from Heyer. The Hawks, up 16 points at halftime, outscored the Orioles 38-15 over the final 18 minutes.
Van Eps and Sanders each scored 11 points with Karrmann and Kelsey Willems finishing with seven points apiece.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Chalk up two more wins for Holy Family Catholic, which has bolstered its varsity line-up with nine active players now.
The Fire completed the season sweep of New Prague with a 75-68 win on Feb. 19 three days after winning 56-46 at Mound-Westonka.
Nicole Bowlin and Sophi Hall were catalysts in the Holy Family road victory at Class 4A New Prague. Bowlin and Hall combined for 50 points and 32 rebounds with Hall one block shy of a triple-double with nine. Bowlin also took three charges in the contest.
Berkley Neubauer added 10 points and five rebounds for the Fire, now 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the Wright County Conference East Division.
Reagan Cizek hit four 3-pointers in the win over the host White Hawks. Hall finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals with Bowlin adding eight points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Holy Family Catholic hosts unbeaten Stewartville (9-0), ranked No. 6 in Class AA, on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
A 59-54 home win over Norwood Young America avenged a 20-point defeat earlier this season for Southwest Christian on Feb. 16.
The Stars, 6-for-8 from behind the arc, got double-digit efforts from Chloe Brunsberg (17), Hannah Schwarz (13) and Greta Schwarz (11). Hannah Schwarz finished with 11 rebounds and five assists.
Kristin O'Brien added seven points and five rebounds with Kylie Beckering chipping in six points off the bench for Southwest Christian, which has won four of the last six games.
The Stars suffered a 71-35 loss to first-place Mayer Lutheran on Feb. 19. Greta Schwarz netted six of her team-high 10 points from the free-throw line.
Southwest Christian, tied with NYA at 5-4 in the Minnesota River Conference behind Mayer Lutheran and Belle Plaine, is 5-6 overall into a Thursday, Feb. 25 road game at Sibley East.
MINNETONKA
Tenth-ranked Minnetonka suffered back-to-back losses last week to No. 9 Wayzata and No. 1 Hopkins.
Three Royals -- Taylor Woodson, Maya Nnaji and Amaya Battle -- each scored 20-plus points as Hopkins extended its winning streak to 72 games in an 82-53 decision on Feb. 18 in Minnetonka.
Recap from @MtkaGHoops vs @HopkinsRoyals last night pic.twitter.com/CEcpMQn3h0— Peter Amstutz (@TonkaWebcast) February 20, 2021
Hopkins won 63-62, rallying from a double-digit deficit at halftime, in the first meeting on Jan. 26.
Hopkins' full-court pressure stalled the Skippers offense at times with Desiree Ware (13 points), Ki'ani Lockett (11) and Molly Oehme (10) in double figures for Minnetonka. The Skippers were 11-for-14 from the free-throw line.
Earlier in the week, in the first contest with Wayzata, Mara Braun led all scorers with 18 points for the Trojans, which outscored Minnetonka 35-32 in the second half.
Lockett and Ware each netted 12 points followed by Emma Dasovich and Sophie Haydon with 11 and eight points, respectively.
Minnetonka, in the midst of a five-game homestand, gets another challenge in Eden Prairie on Friday, Feb. 26.