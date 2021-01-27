Callin Hake netted a game-high 22 points as Chanhassen picked up the first win of the season, and for first-year head coach Kayla Walsh, in a 58-42 home decision Jan. 26.
Clinging to a six-point lead at halftime, the Storm held the Eagles to 18 second-half points for the comfortable victory.
Freshman Lauren Arnold scored a career-high 11 points for Chanhassen with 10 different Storm players reaching the scoresheet.
Ashley Burchette was Kennedy's top scorer with 18 points.
Chanhassen (1-3) is back in action on the road at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 at St. Louis Park.
HOPKINS 63, MINNETONKA 62
A 65-game win streak, the second longest in Minnesota girls basketball history, was in jeopardy on Jan. 26 as seventh-ranked Minnetonka gave top-ranked Hopkins quite the contest in a 63-62 final for the Royals.
The Skippers led by 13 points at halftime before being outscored 37-23 over the final 18 minutes.
Hopkins entered with wins over top-10 teams Eden Prairie (73-39), Wayzata (102-52) and St. Michael-Albertville (91-49).
Amaya Battle (14 points), Taylor Woodson (14), Maya Nnaji (13), and Liv McGill (10) were all in double figures for the Royals.
Guards Desiree Ware and Ki'ana Lockett netted 15 and 11 points for the Skippers with Sophie Haydon adding 12 points.
The rematch is set for Feb. 18 in Minnetonka.
The Skippers (4-1) are at Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
CHASKA 86, ST. LOUIS PARK 48
A match-up of two of the top teams in the Metro West Conference, third-ranked Chaska nearly doubled up St. Louis Park in an 86-48 win on Jan. 26.
The Orioles are playing without top scorer Kendall Coley, who accelerated her graduation to join the Nebraska Huskers college team this winter.
Chaska had 12 different players on the scoresheet led by Mallory Heyer (20), Kaylee Van Eps (19) and Kennedy Sanders (16). Senior Kayla Hendrickson notched a season-high nine points as well.
T'Naye Griffin was St. Louis Park's top scorer with 11 points.
Chaska (5-0) has a long lay-off, next hosting Bloomington Jefferson on Feb. 5.
MAYER LUTHERAN 72, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 53
Southwest Christian found itself down 17-3 to start Monday's home contest with Mayer Lutheran.
By halftime the deficit was seven. With seven minutes to go it was a one-point game.
But as it started, it finished for the Crusaders. A 19-2 run to close out a 72-53 win.
Mayer Lutheran had five players score eight or more points led by Emma Lade (18) and Morgan Chmielewski (17).
Chloe Brunsberg, 4-of-5 on 3-point attempts, scored 18 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Stars.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz added nine and eight points, respectively, while Mehlayna Straub finished with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Southwest Christian (1-4) is off until a Feb. 2 home game with Sibley East.