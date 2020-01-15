Four players scored in double figures led by 21 points from Callin Hake and a season-high 19 points from Tori Tollefson in Chanhassen's 92-75 loss at Waconia on Jan. 14.
The Wildcats (9-5) scored 51 first-half points, leading by 18 at the break.
Ava Stier paced Waconia with 21 points with Audrey Swanson adding 19.
Ella Brastad and Julia Gronholz were other top scorers for the Storm with 12 and 10 points.
Chanhassen (6-8) is back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. versus two-win St. Francis.
CHASKA 74, ROBBINSDALE COOPER 50
A match-up of front-runners in the Metro West Conference, it was Chaska in a rout, a 74-50 home decision over 11-win Robbbinsdale Cooper Jan. 14.
A 10-point lead at halftime, the Hawks outscored Cooper 38-22 over the final 18 minutes to earn win No. 10.
Mallory Heyer (19 points), Kennedy Sanders (18) and Kaylee Van Eps (15) led Chaska in the scoring department followed by Ashley Schuelke and Kelsey Willems with nine points each.
Meme Wheeler and Andrea Tribble paced Cooper with 17 and 10 points.
Chaska (10-4) plays Bloomington Kennedy at home at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. The contest was moved up a day with just varsity playing in a doubleheader due to a forecasted snowstorm for late in the week.
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 70, MINNETONKA 38
A seven-point deficit at halftime, Minnetonka was outscored 39-14 in the second half in a 70-38 loss at St. Michael-Albertville on Jan. 14.
Mackenzie Kramer was one of three Knights in double figures with 20 points.
Molly Oehme, Piper Terry and Sophie Haydon each scored seven points for the Skippers (9-5), which are now 1-2 in the Lake Conference.
Minnetonka is scheduled to host Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
JORDAN 69, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 47
A match-up of second place teams in the Minnesota River Conference, host Jordan outscored Southwest Christian 43-26 in the second half, a 69-47 decision for the Jaguars Jan. 14.
No individual statistics were available.
The Stars, 4-3 in league play at the halfway point, is at Breck School in a non-conference contest Jan. 16 in Golden Valley.