Jordan and Holy Family Catholic among three teams fighting for the No. 3 spot in the Wright County Conference behind leaders Waconia and Orono, the Jaguars scored a large win, a 81-73 decision over the Fire on Feb. 26.
Holy Family won the first meeting, 74-69, on Feb. 2
Jordan used an 18-5 run midway through the second half to extend a nine-point halftime lead, 37-28, to a 20-point advantage at 64-44.
Jenna Kluxdal (20 points), Lexi Hagen (18) and Lexi Pedersen (13) were double digit scorers for the Jaguars.
Holy Family lost despite making 13 3-pointers, including a career-high six for 20 points for Berkley Neubauer.
Nicole Bowlin added 20 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals with Sophie Zay and Reagan Cizek finishing with 13 and 10 points.
Holy Family's second-leading scorer Sophi Hall did not play.
Next up for the Fire on Tuesday, March 2 is Hutchinson, which leads Holy Family along with Jordan by a half-game at 6-4 in the Wright County Conference.
MINNETONKA 62, EDEN PRAIRIE 55
Eighth-ranked Minnetonka sealed a top-two seed in Section 2-4A, completing the season sweep of Eden Prairie in a 62-55 final on Feb. 26.
The Skippers, 9-4 overall, in second place in the Lake Conference at 7-3, held the 9-win Eagles to 16 first-half points.
Destinee Bursch, who recently topped 1,000 points between her career at Chaska and Eden Prairie, led Eden Prairie with 14 points.
Minnetonka got a game-high 19 points from Ki'iani Lockett with Emma Dasovich and Sophie Haydon adding 13 and 12, respectively.
The Skippers host Edina and St. Michael-Albertville on March 2 and 4 to conclude the Lake Conference schedule.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 58, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 48
A rubber match between Norwood Young America and host Southwest Christian in a non-conference matinee Saturday, the Central Raiders outscored the Stars 35-27 in the second half to win 58-48.
Allison Fritz led NYA with 17 points, sinking two of the team's five 3-pointers.
Southwest Christian, 16-of-42 from the field, with 23 turnovers, got 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds from Hannah Schwarz. The Stars were 14-of-19 from the free-throw line, including 7-of-7 from Schwarz.
Greta Schwarz and Chloe Brunsberg were also double-digit scorers with 11 and 10 points.
Southwest Christian (6-7) at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 1.