Chanhassen kicked, scrapped, fought, to pull within five points of a talented Wayzata squad Feb. 5 in the first half.
The effort in the defensive zone brought cheers from spectators, as well as coaches and teammates. The loudest of them from head coach Kayla Walsh, a former Wayzata prep star, going up against her high school coach, Mike Schumacher.
A Callin Hake steal and score had Chanhassen within 24-19 with under four minutes left in the first half.
When the horn blared at zeros on the scoreboard, the score read 39-19 Wayzata. A 15-0 run highlighted by three straight Storm turnovers and uncontested Trojan lay-ups. Ended by three consecutive 3-pointers from University of Minnesota commit Mara Braun.
Halftime -- Wayzata 39, Chanhassen 19
15-0 run to end half. Mara Braun 11 of those, Shannon Fornshell also with 4. U of M recruit Braun with four triples in half
To Chanhassen's credit, they never gave up. Even a 12-0 run allowed in the second half, a 25-point hole, the Storm outscored Wayzata 35-31 over the final 18 minutes in a 70-54 loss.
Braun, who hit six 3-pointers in the game, led all scorers with 24 points followed by Jenna Johnson with 19 and Shannon Formshell with 12.
Hake and Lauren Arnold were in double figures for Chanhassen with 18 and 10 points, respectively. Nine different Storm players recorded buckets, including Avery Linder, who converted two inside moves for four points in the game's opening minutes. Senior Lauren Murray also added a second-half 3-pointer.
Chanhassen (2-5) is at Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
CHASKA 83, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 27
Even a 10-day gap in games did nothing to slow down third-ranked Chaska, which improved to 6-0 with an 83-27 home win over Bloomington Jefferson on Feb. 5.
The Hawks have defeated Metro West Conference opponents by 40, 61, 41, 38, 38, and 57 points this season.
Chaska had 12 different scorers with the trio of Mallory Heyer (23), Kennedy Sanders (14) and Kaylee Van Eps (11) leading the pack.
Chaska, which has topped 80 points in four consecutive games, will get its first two tests of the season in home games with unbeaten Robbinsdale Cooper (7-0) and sixth-ranked Minnetonka (7-1) on Feb. 9 and 12.
MINNETONKA 74, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 51
The Minnetonka cruise ship put together a complete 36-minute effort in a 74-51 road win at st. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 5.
The Skippers, which led 43-28 at halftime, got a game-high 19 points from Ki'iani Lockett in improving to 7-1.
Desiree Ware and Emma Dasovich added 14 and 10 points with Sophie Haydon and Ellah Durkee finishing with nine and eight, respectively.
The Knights, playing without top scorer Tessa Johnson this season due to injury, got 14 points from Emma Miller.
Minnetonka hosts Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
HUTCHINSON 88, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 82
An eight-point lead at halftime, Holy Family Catholic couldn't slow down Hutchinson's Brynn Beffert late, falling 88-82 in a Wright County Conference contest on Feb. 5 in Victoria.
Beffert finished with a team-high 24 points for the Tigers, which took the lead for good on a traditional 3-point play from the Hutchinson post.
Holy Family Catholic saw a five-point lead slip away with point guard Nicole Bowlin on the bench nursing a tender knee after a tie-up with Beffert with 7:35 remaining.
Check out Hutchinson vs Holy Family Catholic Game Highlights - Feb. 5, 2021
Bowlin, who netted 15 points for the Fire to go with eight rebounds and six assists, returned to the game for the closing stretch.
Holy Family got a game-high 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals from Sophi Hall with Berkley Neubauer adding a career-night with 16 points on four 3-pointers. Sophie Zay also finished with 18 points and four steals.
Alyssa Stamer, who recently broke the school record for points in a game (43), also added 22 points for Hutchinson.
Next up for Holy Family Catholic (3-3) is a road game at top-10 Waconia on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 54, TRI-CITY UNITED 34
Southwest Christian won its second Minnesota River Conference contest of the week, topping Tri-City United 54-34 in a home win on Feb. 6 in Chaska.
A six-point lead at halftime, the Stars outscored the Titans 34-20 over the final 18 minutes.
Kaylee Wanless, 6-for-7 from the field, netted a career-high 12 points for the Stars, which also got 19 points from top scorer Chloe Brunsberg.
Hannah Schwarz added six points, four rebounds and four assists for Southwest Christian (3-4), which hosts Le Sueur-Henderson on Monday, Feb. 8.