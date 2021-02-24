Chaska officially clinched the Metro West Conference title outright, improving to 10-0 with a 70-33 home win over Benilde-St. Margaret on Feb. 23.
The Hawks have remaining league games on March 2 at Bloomington Jefferson and March 11 at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Chaska (11-0) is at ninth-ranked Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.
Mallory Heyer and Kendall Karrmann dominated in the paint with 20 and 11 points, respectively. Kennedy Sanders added 12 points from the point guard position.
Olivia Olson netted 15 points for the Red Knights.
ST. LOUIS PARK 69, CHANHASSEN 57
St. Louis Park's line change style and constant backcourt pressure caught up to Chanhassen, playing without top scorer Callin Hake, in a 69-57 Oriole win on Feb. 23.
Raegan Alexander was one of three St. Louis Park scorers in double figures with a game-high 23 points. The Orioles are in sole possession of second place in the Metro West Conference.
Madi Hicks scored 10 of her team-high 18 points in the second half for the Storm.
Mackenzie Sapp and Lauren Arnold (eight points), Taylor Laube (seven) and Macy Sweetser (six) added to the scoresheet for Chanhassen, which is 5-5 in the Metro West Conference.
Chanhassen (5-7) next plays at Buffalo on Tuesday, March 2.
STEWARTVILLE 68, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 59
Unbeaten and sixth-ranked Stewartville jumped out to a 42-27 halftime lead, holding off a strong Holy Family Catholic effort in the second half in a 68-59 final in Victoria on Feb. 23.
The Fire outscored the Tigers 32-26 over the final 18 minutes.
Nicole Bowlin matched a career-high 28 points for Holy Family Catholic, adding 13 rebounds and five steals. Sophie Zay finished with 12 points and four assists with Reagan Cizek scoring eight points.
Maia Peterson was one of five Tigers with nine or more points with a team-high 19 points.
Holy Family Catholic (6-5), which had a three-game winning streak snapped, is at Jordan on Friday, Feb. 26.