Welcome to varsity basketball, eighth grader.
Emma Dasovich netted 17 points in her first extended minutes for the top Minnetonka team in a 69-39 win over Andover on Nov. 23 in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School.
Dasovich is the daughter of head coach, Leah, and former Minnetonka boys basketball head coach, Tom.
Dasovich was one of four players in double figures including Sophie Haydon (14), Desiree Ware (13) and Molly Oehme (10). In total, 10 Skippers scored in the season opener.
Sydney White netted 18 points for the Huskies.
Minnetonka (1-0) is at Maple Grove at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
CHASKA 53, SIMLEY 39
A deeper Chaska squad wore down Class 3A No. 3 Simley, a 53-39 season-opening win at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School.
The Hawks are No. 8 in Class 4A.
Kennedy Sanders posted 17 points, a career-high, followed by Mallory Heyer and Kaylee Van Eps with 12 and 10.
Sydney Stansgard led Simley with 13 points.
Chaska hosts second-ranked Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The Trojans beat Fergus Falls (87-48) and Eastview (80-48) on back-to-back nights over the weekend.
CHANHASSEN 59, CHAMPLIN PARK 55
Up four points at halftime, Chanhassen found themselves down in the season opener at Champlin Park Nov. 22.
With an experienced roster, the Storm didn't panic, rallying for a 59-55 road win.
Callin Hake netted a game-high 18 points, one of three Storm players in double figures. Tori Tollefson and Julia Gronholz added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Madi Hicks with eight points and Macy Sweetser with seven points also contributed largely to the win; the first with Chanhassen for head coach Arthur Crutch.
Amaya Doree and Mikaelah Counce were leading scorers for the Rebels with 14 and 12 points.
Chanhassen is home to Edina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.