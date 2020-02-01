Minnetonka allowed 43 first-half points, trailed by 21 in the first meeting with Eden Prairie on Jan. 7. The second meeting Jan. 31 was a different story.
The Skippers led the Eagles 23-17 at halftime, holding on for one of the biggest wins of the season, a 51-43 final at Minnetonka High School.
The 43 points was a season-low for Eden Prairie.
Minnetonka, in the midst of seven straight home games, won in the paint with Sophie Haydon and Emma Dasovich leading the way with 17 and 14 points. Eden Prairie's inside duo of Nneka Obiazor and Natalie Mazurek were held to a combined 19 points.
Desiree Ware added 11 points as well for the 11-win Skippers.
It was the second win in six Lake Conference games for Minnetonka, which hosted Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 1.
CHANHASSEN 87, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 59
It was raining threes for Chanhassen, which celebrated senior night Jan. 31 with an 87-59 win over one-win Bloomington Kennedy.
The Storm outscored the Eagles 48-28 to pull away from an 8-point lead at the break.
Callin Hake netted a game-high 24 points with seniors Tori Tollefson and Julia Gronholz adding 16 and 14 points, respectively. Madi Hicks also scored 16 points for the Storm with Ella Brastad and Mackenzie Sapp finishing with eight and six points.
Ashlee Burchette also scored a game-high 24 points for Bloomington Kennedy.
Chanhassen, 4-3 in the Metro West Conference and 9-10 overall, is at Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 48, TRI-CITY UNITED 46
Have you heard this before? Hannah Schwarz from Lily Schwen for the game-winner?
Back-to-back Thursdays that connection proved to be the difference, a 48-46 win for Southwest Christian at Tri-City United on Jan. 30.
The Stars, held to 18 first-half points, rallied from eight down to improve to 7-3 in the Minnesota River Conference.
Schwen and Schwarz were leading scorers for Southwest Christian with 17 and 10 points.
The Stars are 11-5 into Saturday's contest with Providence Academy.