Sandwiched between facing No. 1 Hopkins and two top-10 caliber teams in Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville was Edina for sixth-ranked Minnetonka.
While Edina did everything to slow down Skipper leading scorers Sophie Haydon and Ki'ani Lockett, who combined for 11 points, the Hornets couldn't have figured a 17-point career effort from Skipper guard Ellah Durkee.
The sharpshooter from outside the arc helped Minnetonka improve to 6-1 in a 67-55 decision Feb. 2.
The Skippers led 32-22 at halftime.
Desiree Ware added 13 points with eight different Skippers scoring five or more points.
Allie Murphy, one of three Hornets in double figures, led all scorers with 19 points.
Minnetonka is at St. Michael-Albertville, which is without star Tessa Johnson this season, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. The Knights beat Buffalo 70-28 to start the week.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 52, SIBLEY EAST 49
Sibley East used a 12-3 run, grabbing a 47-46 lead with more than five minutes to play. Host Southwest Christian, though, rallied, getting four free throws from Chloe Brunsberg in the closing minutes for a 52-49 win on Feb. 2.
After Lillian Rediger sank a foul shot at 49-48, Brunsberg followed on the next possession with two of her own for the 50-49 advantage with 70 ticks left. Brunsberg, 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, added two more free throws for the final score.
Brunsberg led all Stars with 18 points followed by Kristin O'Brien (eight), Hannah Schwarz (seven) and Kylie Beckering (five).
Sibley East, which trailed by as many as eight at 43-35 in the second half, had two looks on a tying shot in the final possession.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Southwest Christian (2-4).
Next up is a road contest at Tri-City United at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 74, JORDAN 69
Three points shy of a career high, Nicole Bowlin, with a team-high 23 points, was one of four Holy Family Catholic scorers in double figures in a home 74-69 win over Jordan Feb. 2.
The Fire jumped out to a 39-27 halftime lead.
It was the first loss in six games for the Jaguars.
Sophi Hall (19), Sophie Zay (16) and Berkley Neubauer (11) also led Holy Family on the scoresheet.
Jordan, in its first season in the Wright County Conference, got a game-high 29 points from Jenna Kluxdal. Grace Dahmen (20) and Abby Vogel (10) were also in double figures for the Jaguars.
Holy Family Catholic (3-2) hosts Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.