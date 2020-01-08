To beat good teams, it takes a 36-minute effort.
For Minnetonka, winners of five of the last six games, a slow start doomed them in a December contest against No. 9-ranked Chaska. A 16-point hole at halftime, just 16 points scored.
Against Eden Prairie Jan. 7, it was a similar story. The Eagles came out flying and it took until the second half for the Skippers to respond.
A 43-22 deficit at the break, a 40-point second half wasn't enough in a 75-62 Minnetonka loss in the Lake Conference opener.
Eden Prairie's physical inside play of Nneka Obiazor and Natalie Mazurek accounted for 47 points and 15 rebounds. Mazurek was 10-of-11 from the field for the Eagles.
When not winning down low, Eden Prairie was unstoppable from outside. As a team, the Eagles were 8-of-11 including a trio of first-half 3-pointers from Allison Miranda.
Half of Minnetonka's first-half points came from the free-throw line, a 11-of-14 effort. The Skippers opened up offensively in the second half, Desiree Ware leading the way with 20 points.
Emma Dasovich and Ellah Durkee added 11 and nine points, respectively.
Minnetonka (8-4) is at Edina, which lost 82-27 to Hopkins, on Friday, Jan. 10.
CHANHASSEN 72, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 56
Two Metro West Conference contests, two dominating wins over Bloomington schools for Chanhassen.
Coming off a 39-point win over Bloomington Kennedy, the Storm dispatched Bloomington Jefferson 72-56 on Jan. 7. Chanhassen led 51-18 at halftime.
Callin Hake, who is closing in on 1,000 career points, led all scorers with 18 points for the Storm.
In total, 11 different players found the basket for Chanhassen, including Madi Hicks with 11 and Julia Gronholz with 10. Tori Tollefson and Ella Brastad also finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
Makayla Martin was the Jaguars' top scorer with 13 points.
Chanhassen (5-6) is at Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
CHASKA 71, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 39
Chaska doubled up host Benilde-St. Margaret in the first half, winning 71-39 in the Metro West Conference opener Jan. 7 in St. Louis Park.
The Hawks led 42-21 at the break.
Mallory Heyer led all scorers with 22 points. She was joined in double digits by Kennedy Sanders with 15 points and Kelsey Willems with a career-high 12 points.
Patience Williams was the lone Red Knight in double figures with 18 points.
Chaska (8-3), ranked No. 9, is at one-win Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.
WACONIA 71, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 55
Holy Family Catholic's 15-game home winning streak saw an end on Jan. 7, a 71-55 loss to rival Waconia in the Victoria gym.
The last home loss was Feb. 23, 2018, against Hutchinson. The Fire were 10-0 at home in 2019, having won the final six games between two seasons in 2018.
Waconia, up 35-31 at halftime, outscored the Fire 36-24 in the second half.
Audrey Swanson and Ava Stier led the charge with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Holy Family Catholic was paced by guards Nicole Bowlin and Grace Elander with 15 and 13 points. Abbey Fink and Sophi Hall added nine and eight points as well.
The Fire (8-4) also had a seven-game winning streak snapped.
Next up is Chanhassen at home at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.