When you graduate nearly 50 points per game, an all-state point guard and multiple members of a state consolation championship squad that were leaders on the court for three-four years, the next season can expect to see some decline.
For Holy Family Catholic girls basketball, a 25-6 record in 2018-19, despite what others thought, they never saw that downward movement happening.
"We had a lot of people tell us we weren't going to be as good and that set us all off. Honestly, it was about everyone stepping up their game," Holy Family Catholic senior captain Grace Elander said.
"I think everyone overlooked us into the season. We had the big senior class and we felt people didn't think we could get back to where we were last year, and that has been big motivation for us," Holy Family Catholic sophomore Nicole Bowlin said.
A slow start, losses in three of the four contests, was the lead into seven consecutive wins between Dec. 5 and Dec. 27. Among them victories over Providence Academy and Annandale, two teams that are eying dethroning the Fire as defending Section 5AA champions.
"I think we all started to get a feel for one another, what we could do together, during that seven-game win streak. Playing well as a team, putting up points. Now it's just about grabbing more rebounds, limiting team's transition points," Holy Family Catholic senior captain Abbey Fink said.
While Bowlin, Fink and the lone returning starter in Elander remain from last year's rotation, a group of players that were there on the bench, eager for their shot this season, have stepped into bigger roles.
There's sophomores Lucy Hertel and Reagan Cizek, and eighth grader Sophia Zay. Freshman Sophi Hall is a newcomer to the program and is among the team's top scorers.
But it's the three returning rotational players that are adjusting well to new roles as well.
Bowlin, a reserve point guard as an eighth grader for Chanhassen High School and as a ninth grader for Holy Family, now is running the show.
Fink is third on the team in scoring at nearly 11 points per game. Her 24 points against Annandale a season-high for the team.
And Elander, always the point guard growing up, now catching the ball with her back to the basket at times in the low post. Whatever role the team needs.
"I had great role models in Tori (Tollefson) and Leigh (Steiner). They taught me a lot. I tried to absorb as much as I can. This year, we need more from me. We need more from everyone, team ball, and I'm just doing my part out there," Bowlin said.
"I think my biggest thing is being more aggressive, being more confident in the opportunities we have. You see that with Nicole, some of the other girls. They're ready. Then it just comes down to execution, making the most of what comes available out there," Fink said.
"I always joked that I wanted to play post, and now that's what I'm doing. You get shoved around so much, so you get used to it pretty quick. You figure it out. And I have Nicole who feeds me ridiculous passes. So it makes it easier to get those shots inside," Elander said.
While the 2019-20 Fire team can't match the experience of the team before it, the heart and competitive nature shown a season ago remains.
It was evident Jan. 9 in a home contest with Class 4A Chanhassen.
Every time the Storm made a run, the Fire countered. Even down eight points late, Holy Family Catholic got within a basket in the final minute before falling 90-84.
"It's someone's night every night. Someone different steps up every night. That's what makes us so hard to defend. You never know what you're going to get," Fink said.
A wild non-conference game, 80 points scored in the first half, 3-pointers played a large role in the victory, Chanhassen making 10 for the game.
An 8-0 run for Holy Family Catholic gave them their largest lead at 62-55, but the Storm bounced back, Ella Brastad starting a Chanhassen run for themselves with an outside shot. Four points from Callin Hake drew the Storm closer before a 3-point play from Tori Tollefson and two inside looks from Julia Gronholz had Chanhassen up for good.
Gronholz (23 points), Hake (20 points) and Tollefson (13 points) combined for 37 points in the second half. Madi Hicks added 12 points with Mackenzie Sapp finishing with eight points off the bench.
Holy Family Catholic, down seven late, got within 86-84 on inside hoops from Lucy Hertel and Elander, as well as four points from Bowlin, who led the Fire with 21 points.
Tollefson clinched the win with four made free throws over the final 14.4 seconds.
Holy Family Catholic had five players in double figures including Hertel (12), Hall (12), Elander (11), and Zay (12), who returned to the line-up after missing time with a wrist injury.
Chanhassen (6-6) has now won three games in a row, averaging more than 80 points per game.
Next up for the Storm is St. Louis Park at home on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
Holy Family Catholic (8-5) hosts Delano at the same time and date in Victoria.